Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy Senate approves tax-cutting 2022 budget, moves on to Chamber

12/24/2021 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy's Senate on Friday passed the government's tax-cutting 2022 budget, targeting the fiscal deficit to fall to 5.6% of national output from 9.4% this year.

The financial package now moves on to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must be approved by the end of the year.

The budget reduces income and business tax by some 7.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion) in 2022, lowering the number of income tax bands to four from five at present.

The deficit is seen narrowing thanks to strong economic growth and the end of stimulus measures adopted at the height of the coronavirus crisis to soften the hit to families and firms.

The upper house Senate passed the budget by 215 votes to 16 shortly after 3.00 a.m., with the support of all the parties in Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad coalition government.

Sidetracked by the COVID-19 emergency and tensions in the ruling majority, the government is rushing the budget through parliament leaving virtually no opportunity for debate, prompting numerous complaints among rank-and-file lawmakers.

Aside from the tax cuts, the budget allocates almost 4 billion euros to lower utility bills for households and companies in the face of soaring international energy prices.

The package extends generous subsidies on energy-saving home improvements and, among a raft of other disparate measures, imposes the closure of all the country's fur farms by June 30.

With the aim of spurring tie-ups in the country's fragmented banking sector, the bill extends current corporate merger incentives by six months to mid-2022, but also introduces a 500 million euro ceiling for beneficiaries.

The budget assumes Italy's gross domestic product will grow by 4.7% in 2022, slowing from an official target of 6.0% this year.

Helped by cash from the European Union's pandemic Recovery Fund, the level of GDP next year should finally return to pre-COVID levels, following the record 8.9% contraction registered in 2020 as a result of lengthy lockdowns.

However, the outlook has been clouded by a recent resurgence in COVID infections, while Rome's ambitions to rein in its massive public debt may be threatened by a reduction of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programmes.

Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after that of Greece, is targeted to fall next year to 149.4% of GDP from 153.5% in 2021.

($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
03:13aItaly Senate approves tax-cutting 2022 budget, moves on to Chamber
RE
12/22Zebra Technologies Invests in Retail Returns Platform Optoro
MT
12/22Chinese city Xian curbs residents' travel, activities amid COVID outbreak
RE
12/22EV Battery Tech Details US$25 Million Investment by Universal Peace and Sustainability ..
MT
12/22Czech Central Bank Ups Policy Rate by 100bps to 3.75%, More Than Expected
MT
12/22BRIEF : Czech Central Bank Ups Policy Rate by 100bps to 3.75%, More Than Expected
MT
12/22Exclusive-Brazil central bank puts brakes on tougher rules for fintechs, sources say
RE
12/22London Shares to Open Higher
DJ
12/22Maersk makes "big bet" on Asia with $3.6 bln logistics deal
RE
12/21Chinese autonomous driving startup raises $157 million from Hillhouse, Meituan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96 373 M - -
Net income 2021 12 442 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 212,19 $
Average target price 228,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC26.00%184 423
DEUTSCHE POST AG35.85%75 683
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.23%66 232
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.35.72%21 867
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.09%14 994
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.90%8 783