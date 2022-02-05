Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

02/05/2022 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
02/04S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Climb, Led by Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials as J..
MT
02/04PUMP / DUMP #20 : This week's gainers and losers
02/04Nippon Ups Year-end Dividend As Nine-Month Profit, Revenue Surge
MT
02/04TAKE FIVE : Oil, inflation and political survival
RE
02/03Marubeni Ups FY22 Guidance as Nine-Month Attributable Profit Soars 102%; Plans $261 Mil..
MT
02/03Storm clouds gather at SoftBank Group as valuations slide
RE
02/03European Bourses End Lower After BoE Ups Key Rates, ECB Holds Rates Steady Amid Rising ..
MT
02/03Air Products and Chemicals Ups Quarterly Dividend to $1.62/Share From $1.50/Share, Paya..
MT
02/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Meta abruptly ends Wall Street's rebound
02/03ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96 568 M - -
Net income 2021 12 477 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 224,79 $
Average target price 241,49 $
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Vice President-Engineering
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC4.88%195 374
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.71%74 898
FEDEX CORPORATION-4.38%65 532
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-18.28%18 816
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-11.36%13 207
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-11.46%9 212