Netcetera: Areeba partners with Netcetera to implement the latest 3-D Secure Protocol 2.2

Areeba sal, the leading issuing and acquiring service provider to banks, financial institutions, merchants and retailers in the Middle East has partnered with Netcetera, international payment expert and trusted provider to implement the latest 3-D Secure protocol 2.2, supported by Netcetera's Access Control Server (ACS). The new 3-D Secure service, provided by Netcetera will not only help Areeba's issuing banks to meet scheme requirements, but it will also enable issuers to create tailored cardholder authentication experiences that prevent fraud and operate flawlessly.

To further enhance payment security, Areeba also opted for the RiskShield solution provided by INFORM, which assesses the risk levels of transactions in real-time. Both solutions provided by Netcetera and INFORM are compliant with the latest 3DS protocols and ensure the highest level of fraud security.

"We are very happy to partner with Netcetera, their solution is reliable and has added a highly effective card-not-present authentication solution to our offer. Customer protection is critical to the development of e-commerce and mobile commerce, and we are continually developing new ways to help consumers, businesses and governments manage their payments with the latest security features," said Maher Mikati, CEO at Areeba.

Ramy Fouda, Head of Sales at Netcetera Dubai, commented: "As a technology provider, we pride ourselves on offering the best new solutions on the market. We think about how the latest technology can bring customers the most advantages."

Media Contacts

Netcetera Ramy Fouda +971 4 5543267 ramy.fouda@netcetera.com

Areeba Nouchka El Hage +961-1-954325 NHage@areeba.com

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Further information: netcetera.com About Areeba Areeba is an electronic payment technology company licensed by Visa and MasterCard and has an agreement with American Express. Established in 2017, Areeba adopts the latest technologies and provides solutions and payment services to banks, governments and merchants to suit their aspirations and needs. Areeba offers services tailored to global requirements, from card issuance and management, non-contact payment solutions, contactless and mobile payment. It also provides merchants and governments with the latest e-commerce platform and point-of-sale machines that adopt the highest standards and safety systems. Areeba operates a wide range of loyalty programs, including: collecting points and miles, cashback programs, and providing consultancy services for the planning, design and development of electronic products and payment solutions. For more information, visit www.areeba.com, or @areebalebanon on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

