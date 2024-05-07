Apple Is Developing AI Chips for Data Centers, Seeking Edge in Arms Race

The company is leaning on its long history of chip development in the effort, code-named Project ACDC.

FAA Opens New Boeing Inquiry Over 787 Inspections

The jet maker recently said its employees may have skipped some Dreamliner checks related to electrical safeguards.

UPS Finance Chief to Exit, Citing Focus on Health

United Parcel Service said Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman would depart the company as he looks to focus on his health.

ANZ's Profit Falls, Announces Share Buyback

The Australian lender reported a 4% fall in interim profit, but boosted its dividend by almost 2.5% and announced a share buyback as its capital position remained strong.

BP Earnings Are on Tap. It's Betting Big on the Gulf of Mexico.

The company is back to exploring for new oil wells, and some of its most aggressive exploration projects are in the Gulf.

Disney's Streaming Could Be All the Earnings Talk

The entertainment company has said it expects its streaming division to become profitable by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

Trump Media Hires New Auditor After Previous Firm Gets Banned

Trump Media & Technology Group said it had appointed Semple, Marchal & Cooper as its new financial auditor after its previous accounting firm was banned by regulators.

SEC Prepares to Sue Robinhood Over Crypto Unit

The agency could seek an order that would prevent the popular brokerage firm from trading certain crypto assets.

LIV Golf's New CMO Doesn't Come From Sports. He Comes From PepsiCo

Adam Harter, a former ringleader of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, is tasked with turning the Saudi-backed golf circuit from a controversial brand into a household favorite.

New York Times, ProPublica Among Winners of Pulitzer Prizes

The reporting addressed the Supreme Court, the Israel-Hamas war and child-migrant labor.

