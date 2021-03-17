OBITUARY-Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies

March 17 - Tanzania's President John Magufuli, admired by
followers for his hostility to corruption and waste but regarded
by foes as an irascible authoritarian intolerant of dissent and
sceptical about COVID-19, has died aged 61.
He was nicknamed "The Bulldozer" for his fondness for
massive public works and a reputation for pushing through
policies despite opposition - a hard-charging leadership style
that won support from many Tanzanians.
But he also attracted criticism at home and abroad for what
opponents saw as his eccentric handling of the coronavirus
pandemic.
Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday he had
died of heart illness, days after officials denied he had fallen
ill amid rumours that he had contracted COVID-19.
Mangufuli decried lockdowns, was sceptical of COVID-19 drugs
and suggested vaccines may be part of a foreign plot to steal
Africa's wealth.
"Vaccines are not good. If they were, then the white man
would have brought vaccines for HIV/AIDS," he said. "Tanzanians
should be careful with these imported things. You should not
think that they love you a lot. This nation is rich, Africa is
rich, everyone wants some of it."
The government stopped reporting statistics for new cases
and deaths in May last year when it had registered 509 cases and
21 deaths. Magufuli had questioned coronavirus testing kits -
which he said had returned positive results on a goat and pawpaw
fruit. He declared the pandemic over and reopened the economy.
But the death in February of a senior politician from the
semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar raised concerns about a
hidden pandemic running amok in the East African nation.
Magufuli's approach caused alarm at the World Health
Organization, prompting its head to implore Tanzania to improve
public health measures, prepare to distribute vaccines and start
reporting coronavirus cases and sharing data.
QUICK RISE TO INFLUENCE
Born in the village of Chato in the Geita region of
northwestern Tanzania, Magufuli was first elected to parliament
in 1995 from his home constituency.
A former chemistry teacher, he quickly climbed the political
ladder and served in various cabinet roles, including as
minister of works, before he won the presidency in 2015.
During his first presidential campaign he captured headlines
by doing push-ups at a rally to demonstrate his physical fitness
for office. His cost-cutting including cancelling independence
day festivities and restricting foreign travel by officials.
He was re-elected for a second term in 2020, winning 84% of
the vote in a ballot the opposition said was marred by
irregularities and whose results it rejected.
Upon re-election, he promised to build on his agenda of
fighting corruption and reducing wasteful public spending, moves
which won him praise in his first term.
Magufuli, in no-nonsense style, would make unannounced
inspection visits to government departments, and once sacked
senior managers at Tanzania's main public hospital, saying they
were not delivering. He also purged thousands of "ghost workers"
from the government, and reduced his own salary as part of
spending cuts. https://reut.rs/2NHdzmc
He was tough on businesses when he thought they were
under-paying taxes. In 2017, his government accused gold
producer Acacia Mining of evading taxes and under-declaring
exports, hitting it with a $190 billion tax bill. https://www.reuters.com/article/acacia-mining-tanzania-idUSL5N1KF5CE
Barrick Gold Corp, which owned the majority of Acacia and
eventually bought it out, agreed to pay Tanzania $300 million to
settle tax and other disputes.
Critics said Magufuli had presided over a deterioration of
the political scene, after his administration arrested
opposition leaders, suspended some newspapers and restricted
political rallies. The government denies suppressing dissent.
Among those critics is opposition leader Tundu Lissu, shot
16 times by unknown gunmen in the administrative capital Dodoma
in September 2017.
He accused the state of trying to kill him, which the
government denied. Magufuli condemned the shooting and ordered
security forces to investigate, but no one has been arrested. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tanzania-politics-idUSKCN24S15Z
On the economic front, he embarked on ambitious
infrastructure projects in the hope of supercharging East
Africa's third largest economy.
These included a railway, a hydropower project and the
revival of state carrier Air Tanzania, spending billions of
dollars in the process.
(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; editing by William Maclean)