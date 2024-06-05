New solution combines UPS’s efficiency and assets with Roadie’s speed and flexibility, offering retailers “bigger, faster, better” delivery

Roadie, a UPS (NYSE: UPS) company and a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform, today announced the launch of RoadieXD™. Roadie’s new solution provides customers “big and bulky” capabilities in its efficient same-day delivery model, enabling ultrafast delivery direct from retailers’ distribution centers via cross-dock facilities. The solution is particularly useful for the items traditional carriers refer to as “irregulars,” big, bulky, oversized or oddly-shaped deliveries.

RoadieXD works by leveraging cross-docks – facilities where goods are distributed to delivery drivers directly and immediately – to enable rapid local delivery of those goods through the Roadie platform. With this model, retailers can offer same-day delivery across a wide range of SKUs with minimal cost and complexity, up to 100 miles from cross-dock facilities located around the U.S.

“RoadieXD enables retailers to deliver the big screen TV their customers ordered anywhere, even over the threshold in some markets, as quickly as the same day,” said Marc Gorlin, Roadie’s founder and CEO. “Or their mini-fridge, or their barbecue grill, or a 50-pound bag of dog food. With our new cross-docking solution, all of that becomes easy.”

Big and bulky items are costly and complex for traditional carriers to deliver and are thus expensive for the retailer to send; in fact, many of them are not boxed and are outside of traditional carriers’ tariffs. RoadieXD is a more efficient option for those items, allowing them to be delivered with the same ease and convenience as smaller items – in just hours of an online shopper clicking “check out.”

Unlike other crowdsourced solutions, RoadieXD enables pick-up of full truckloads directly from customer distribution centers, which shortens time to delivery and minimizes handling. RoadieXD delivery is currently available for items up to 200 pounds and up to 12 feet in length, and pallets are welcome.

“At Roadie, we’re rebooting traditional logistics practices and dragging them into the 21st century. The old way retailers had to think about this was choosing to prioritize speed or efficiency – and that’s before you even consider larger items. Now, we’re shifting that mindset to prioritizing both, having your delivery cake and eating it too,” said Gorlin.

RoadieXD was first launched in metro Atlanta and is now operating in New York, Miami, and Dallas. Facilities in Chicago and Los Angeles are set to open in the coming months and more locations will follow throughout 2024 and 2025.

To learn more about Roadie, visit Roadie.com.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include: local same-day delivery, delivery from warehouse with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605305689/en/