14:17 ET -- United Parcel Service is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Atlanta-based package-delivery company narrowed its revenue outlook and posted second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates. Revenue slid 1.1% during the second quarter to $21.8 billion. Profit fell to $1.41 billion from $2.08 billion a year ago, while adjusted earnings of $1.79 a share missed analyst forecasts by 20 cents, according to FactSet. UPS narrowed its revenue outlook for the year to $93 billion, from prior guidance for $92 billion to $94.5 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1433ET