14:22 ET -- United Parcel Service is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The package delivery company said it planned to reduce staff by about 12,000, and is expecting to cut costs by $1 billion this year. The company also said it is exploring strategic alternatives for its truckload brokerage business. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-24 1437ET