9:58 a.m. ET -- United Parcel Service is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The package delivery giant said Tuesday its revenue and earnings fell in the second quarter, citing the volume impact from recent labor negotiations. UPS also cut its financial outlook for the year as a slowdown in global delivery volumes continues to hamper its business. Its shares were recently trading 1.6% lower at $179.22. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

