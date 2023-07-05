12:18 ET -- United Parcel Service is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. United Parcel Service and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said negotiations have stalled on a new labor contract, raising the risk of roughly 330,000 package-delivery drivers and package sorters going on strike next month. The company and union on Wednesday each accused the other of walking away from contract talks, which have been under way since May. The Teamsters-represented workers voted to authorize a strike if a new agreement isn't reached. The current deal expires July 31. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-23 1233ET