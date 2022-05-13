Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  United Parcel Service Inc
  News
  Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:03:21 pm EDT
178.65 USD   +0.67%
04:46aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/13UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12Nissan shares slide after flat full-year outlook
RE
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating

05/13/2022 | 04:46am EDT
JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating. Previously set at USD 229, the target price is lowered to USD 202.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 178,65 $
Average target price 221,39 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Ann M. Livermore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.65%156 098
FEDEX CORPORATION-19.50%53 961
DEUTSCHE POST AG-32.88%48 296
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-17.24%18 644
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.29%11 570
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.15.98%7 531