    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  
UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/04/2021 | 06:41pm EDT
ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 8, 2021 to shareowners of record on November 22, 2021. 

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96 372 M - -
Net income 2021 12 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 540 000
Free-Float 82,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 212,74 $
Average target price 229,11 $
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC26.33%185 306
DEUTSCHE POST AG37.78%78 940
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.55%63 761
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.34.27%21 631
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.88%15 418
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.40%9 129