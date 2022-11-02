Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-02 pm EDT
164.58 USD   -1.68%
05:46pUPS Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
04:46pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:52aUPS Turns Friday, November 4 'Brown'; With Hiring Blitz to Fill Thousands of Seasonal Jobs; In-person and virtual hiring events
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/02/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 1, 2022, to shareowners of record on November 14, 2022. 

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.  More information can be found at www.ups.comabout.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

# # #


UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

UPS Investor Relations
404-828-6059 (Option 4)
Investor@ups.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
05:46pUPS Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
04:46pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11:52aUPS Turns Friday, November 4 'Brown'; With Hiring Blitz to Fill Thousands of Seasonal J..
AQ
11/01UPS Turns Friday, November 4 ‘Brown' With Hiring Blitz to Fill Thousands of Seas..
GL
10/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts United Parcel Service Price Target to $197 From $200, Maintains H..
MT
10/26Credit Suisse Raises United Parcel Service's Price Target to $204 From $198, Keeps Outp..
MT
10/26Goldman Sachs Raises United Parcel Service's Price Target to $198 From $193, Keeps Buy ..
MT
10/26UBS Raises United Parcel Service Price Target to $196 From $182, Says Q3 Report Points ..
MT
10/26Oppenheimer Adjusts United Parcel Service Price Target to $196 From $217, Maintains Out..
MT
10/26Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $165 From $160, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 11 241 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 500 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 167,40 $
Average target price 189,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Bala Subramanian Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-21.90%144 807
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.70%42 657
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.84%41 164
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-26.40%16 170
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-26.96%8 609
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.54%5 453