UPS: EPS down nearly 30% in Q2

UPS reports adjusted EPS down 29.5% to $1.79 for the second quarter of 2024, and an adjusted operating margin of 9.5% on sales down 1.1% to $21.8 billion.



"This quarter marked an important turning point as we returned to volume growth in the U.S. for the first time in nine quarters," says Carol Tomé, CEO of the logistics and package transport group.



For fiscal year 2024, UPS is updating its financial targets, now aiming for an adjusted operating margin of around 9.4% on revenues expected to come in at around $93 billion.



The Atlanta-based group is also posting a target of around $500 million in share buybacks, in effect restarting its share repurchase program with a target of $1 billion per year.



