UPS has reported adjusted EPS of $1.74 for Q3 2025, compared with $1.76 a year earlier, with an adjusted operating margin of 10% on revenues that fell 3.7% to $21.4bn.



Revenue grew 5.9% in its international segment, but fell 2.6% in its domestic US segment and 22.1% in its logistics solutions segment (due to the sale of Coyote in 2024).



For Q4 2025, the Memphis, Tennessee-based group expects revenue to be approximately $24bn and its non-GAAP adjusted operating margin to be approximately 11%-11.5%.



For the full year, it confirms that it expects capital expenditures of approximately $3.5bn and dividend payments of approximately $5.5bn, subject to approval by the board of directors.