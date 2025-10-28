United Parcel Service, Inc. is the worldwide leader in package transportation. The group also offers logistical services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- express delivery and transportation in the United States (66.3%): transportation of letters and documents, small package delivery, etc.;
- express delivery and transportation (19.7%);
- logistical and transportation services (14%).
At the end of 2024, United Parcel Service, Inc. operated a fleet of 559 aircraft and approximately 128,000 vehicles (cars, vans, tractor-trailers, etc.).
66.3% of net sales are generated in the United States.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.