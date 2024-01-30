United Parcel Service, Inc. is the worldwide leader in package transportation. The group also offers logistical services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - express delivery and transportation in the United States (64%): transportation of letters and documents, small package delivery, etc.; - express delivery and transportation (19.6%); - logistical and transportation services (16.4%). At the end of 2022, United Parcel Service, Inc. operated a fleet of 586 aircraft and approximately 125,000 vehicles (cars, vans, tractor-trailers, etc.). 77.8% of net sales are generated in the United States.

