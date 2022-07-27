Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  16:22 27/07/2022 BST
181.57 USD   +0.02%
04:01pUPS Releases 2Q 2022 Earnings
GL
03:11pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12:48pWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $223 From $270, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPS Releases 2Q 2022 Earnings

07/27/2022 | 04:01pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Consolidated Revenues of $24.8B, Up 5.7% from Last Year
  • Consolidated Operating Profit of $3.5B, Up 8.5% from Last Year; Up 9.3% on an Adjusted* Basis
  • Diluted EPS of $3.25; Adjusted Diluted EPS Up 7.5% Over Last Year to $3.29
  • Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance; Raises Targeted Share Repurchases to $3B for 2022

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues of $24.8 billion, a 5.7% increase over the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated operating profit was $3.5 billion, up 8.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and up 9.3% on an adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share was $3.25 for the quarter; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.29 was 7.5% above the same period in 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, GAAP results included after-tax transformation and other charges of $31 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

“I want to thank UPSers around the world for delivering outstanding service to our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “While the external environment is ever changing, our better not bigger strategic framework has fundamentally improved nearly every aspect of our business, enabling greater agility and strong financial performance.”

U.S. Domestic Segment

 
2Q 2022		Adjusted
2Q 2022
2Q 2021		Adjusted
2Q 2021
Revenue$15,459 M $14,402 M 
Operating profit$1,829 M$1,855 M$1,567 M$1,675 M
  • Revenue grew 7.3%, driven by an 11.9% increase in revenue per piece.
  • Operating margin was 11.8%; adjusted operating margin was 12.0%.

International Segment

 
2Q 2022		Adjusted
2Q 2022
2Q 2021		Adjusted
2Q 2021
Revenue$5,073 M $4,817 M 
Operating profit$1,193 M$1,204 M$1,184 M$1,190 M
  • Revenue increased 5.3%, driven by a 14.8% increase in revenue per piece.
  • Operating margin was 23.5%; adjusted operating margin was 23.7%.

Supply Chain Solutions1

 
2Q 2022		Adjusted
2Q 2022
2Q 2021		Adjusted
2Q 2021
Revenue$4,234 M $4,205 M 
Operating profit$513 M$517 M$507 M$408 M

1 Consists of operating segments that do not meet the criteria of a reportable segment under ASC Topic 280 – Segment Reporting.

  • Revenue increased 0.7%, led by Forwarding and our healthcare business.
  • Operating margin was 12.1%; adjusted operating margin was 12.2%.

2022 Outlook
The company provides guidance on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis because it is not possible to predict or provide a reconciliation reflecting the impact of future pension adjustments or other unanticipated events, which would be included in reported (GAAP) results and could be material.

For 2022, UPS reaffirms its full-year financial targets:

  • Consolidated revenue of about $102 billion
  • Consolidated adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7%
  • Adjusted return on invested capital above 30%
  • Capital expenditures of 5.4% of revenue, or approximately $5.5 billion
  • Dividend payments, subject to board approval, of about $5.2 billion

Finally, UPS is raising the amount of targeted share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $3 billion for the year.

* Adjusted” amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

Contacts:
UPS Media Relations: 404-828-7123 or pr@ups.com
UPS Investor Relations: 404-828-6059 (option 4) or investor@ups.com

Louis Payette
UPS Canada
lpayette@argylepr.com
+16472951075


All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
04:01pUPS Releases 2Q 2022 Earnings
GL
03:11pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12:48pWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $223 From $270, Reiterates..
MT
12:47pBarclays Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $200 From $220, Keeps Equalwe..
MT
12:46pRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $220 From $225, Reiterat..
MT
12:44pDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $241 From $245, Maintains ..
MT
12:15pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11:58aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11:31aDutch telecom KPN ups 2022 targets saying it can limit costs
RE
10:10aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B - 84 706 M
Net income 2022 11 226 M - 9 337 M
Net Debt 2022 11 439 M - 9 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 534 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 181,53 $
Average target price 208,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Bala Subramanian Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.31%158 615
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.78%58 431
DEUTSCHE POST AG-34.61%45 345
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-26.40%16 581
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.90%11 907
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.67%8 107