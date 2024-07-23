Consolidated Revenues of $21.8B, Compared to $22.1B Last Year Consolidated Operating Margin of 8.9%; Adjusted* Consolidated Operating Margin of 9.5% Diluted EPS of $1.65; Adj. Diluted EPS of $1.79, Compared to $2.54 Last Year Updates Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance; Restarts Share Repurchase Program, Targeting $1B Annually

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced second-quarter 2024 consolidated revenues of $21.8 billion, a 1.1% decrease from the second quarter of 2023. Consolidated operating profit was $1.9 billion, down 30.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and down 29.3% on an adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share were $1.65 for the quarter; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.79 were 29.5% below the same period in 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, GAAP results include an after-tax charge of $120 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, comprised of a one-time payment of $94 million to settle an international regulatory matter, and transformation and other charges of $26 million.

“I want to thank all UPSers for their hard work and efforts in the second quarter,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “This quarter was a significant turning point for our company as we returned to volume growth in the U.S., the first time in nine quarters. As expected, our operating profit declined in the first half of 2024 from what we reported last year. Going forward we expect to return to operating profit growth.”

U.S. Domestic Segment

2Q 2024 Adjusted 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Adjusted 2Q 2023 Revenue $14,119 M $14,396 M Operating profit $989 M $997 M $1,602 M $1,681 M

Revenue decreased 1.9%, driven by a 2.6% decrease in revenue per piece due primarily to changes in product mix.

Operating margin was 7.0%; adjusted operating margin was 7.1%.

International Segment

2Q 2024 Adjusted 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Adjusted 2Q 2023 Revenue $4,370 M $4,415 M Operating profit $718 M $824 M $883 M $902 M

Revenue decreased 1.0%, driven primarily by a 2.9% decrease in average daily volume.

Operating margin was 16.4%; adjusted operating margin was 18.9%.

Supply Chain Solutions1

2Q 2024 Adjusted 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Adjusted 2Q 2023 Revenue $3,329 M $3,244 M Operating profit $237 M $243 M $295 M $336 M 1 Consists of operating segments that do not meet the criteria of a reportable segment under ASC Topic 280 – Segment Reporting.

Revenue increased 2.6% due primarily to growth in logistics, including healthcare.

Operating margin was 7.1%; adjusted operating margin was 7.3%.

2024 Outlook

The company provides certain guidance on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis because it is not possible to predict or provide a reconciliation reflecting the impact of future pension adjustments or other unanticipated events, which would be included in reported (GAAP) results and could be material.

For 2024, UPS updates its full-year, consolidated financial targets**:

Consolidated revenue expected to be approximately $93.0 billion

Consolidated adjusted operating margin expected to be approximately 9.4%

Capital expenditures of approximately $4.0 billion

Targeting around $500 million in share repurchases

* “Adjusted” or “Adj.” amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure. ** Excludes the impacts of pending disposition of Coyote and announced acquisition.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our adjusted financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics

From time to time when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

One-Time Payment for International Regulatory Matter

In the second quarter of 2024, we made a one-time payment of $94 million of previously restricted cash to settle a previously-disclosed challenge by Italian tax authorities to the deductibility of Value Added Tax payments by UPS to certain third-party service providers, a review of which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2023. We supplement the presentation of our operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, total other income (expense), income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share with non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of this payment. We believe excluding the impact of this payment, which we do not believe is a component of our ongoing operations and we do not expect to recur, better enables users of our financial statements to view and evaluate underlying business performance from the same perspective as management.

Transformation and Other Costs, and Asset Impairment Charges

We supplement the presentation of our operating profit, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share with non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of charges related to transformation activities, asset impairments and other charges. We believe excluding the impact of these charges better enables users of our financial statements to view and evaluate underlying business performance from the perspective of management. We do not consider these costs when evaluating the operating performance of our business units, making decisions to allocate resources or in determining incentive compensation awards.

One-Time Compensation Payment

We supplement the presentation of our operating profit, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share with non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of a one-time payment made to certain U.S.-based, non-union part-time supervisors following the ratification of our labor agreement with the Teamsters. We do not expect this or similar payments to recur. We believe excluding the impact of this one-time payment better enables users of our financial statements to view and evaluate underlying business performance from the same perspective as management.

Defined Benefit Pension and Postretirement Medical Plan Gains and Losses

We recognize changes in the fair value of plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses in excess of a 10% corridor (defined as 10% of the greater of the fair value of plan assets or the plan's projected benefit obligation), as well as gains and losses resulting from plan curtailments and settlements, for our pension and postretirement defined benefit plans immediately as part of Investment income (expense) and other in the statements of consolidated income. We supplement the presentation of our income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share with adjusted measures that exclude the impact of these gains and losses and the related income tax effects. We believe excluding these defined benefit pension and postretirement plan gains and losses provides important supplemental information by removing the volatility associated with plan amendments and short-term changes in market interest rates, equity values and similar factors.

Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, and plus or minus the net changes in other investing activities. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our ongoing business operations and we use this as a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business, meet our debt obligations and return cash to shareowners.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital

Adjusted ROIC is calculated as the trailing twelve months (“TTM”) of adjusted operating income divided by the average of total debt, non-current pension and postretirement benefit obligations and shareowners’ equity, at the current period end and the corresponding period end of the prior year. Because adjusted ROIC is not a measure defined by GAAP, we calculate it, in part, using non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are most indicative of our ongoing business performance. We consider adjusted ROIC to be a useful measure for evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of our long-term capital investments.

Adjusted Total Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted total debt is defined as our long-term debt and finance leases, including current maturities, plus non-current pension and postretirement benefit obligations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for the impacts of incentive compensation program redesign, one-time compensation, goodwill & asset impairment charges, transformation and other costs, a one-time international regulatory matter, defined benefit plan gains and losses and other income. We believe the ratio of adjusted total debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of our financial strength, and is a ratio used by third parties when evaluating the level of our indebtedness.

Adjusted Cost per Piece

We evaluate the efficiency of our operations using various metrics, including adjusted cost per piece. Adjusted cost per piece is calculated as adjusted operating expenses in a period divided by total volume for that period. Because adjusted operating expenses exclude costs or charges that we do not consider a part of underlying business performance when monitoring and evaluating the operating performance of our business units, making decisions to allocate resources or in determining incentive compensation awards, we believe this is the appropriate metric on which to base reviews and evaluations of the efficiency of our operational performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement Items (in millions, except per share data): Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) One-Time Int'l Regulatory

Matter(1) Transformation &

Other Adj.(2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) U.S. Domestic Package $ 13,130 $ — $ 8 $ 13,122 International Package 3,652 88 18 3,546 Supply Chain Solutions 3,092 — 6 3,086 Operating Expense 19,874 88 32 19,754 U.S. Domestic Package 989 — 8 997 International Package 718 88 18 824 Supply Chain Solutions 237 — 6 243 Operating Profit 1,944 88 32 2,064 Other Income and (Expense): Other pension income (expense) 67 — — 67 Investment income (expense) and other 70 — — 70 Interest expense (212 ) 6 — (206 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (75 ) 6 — (69 ) Income Before Income Taxes 1,869 94 32 1,995 Income Tax Expense 460 — 6 466 Net Income $ 1,409 $ 94 $ 26 $ 1,529 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.65 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 1.79 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.65 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 1.79

(1) Reflects a one-time payment for an international regulatory matter and related interest of $94 million. (2) Reflects other employee benefits costs of $20 million and $12 million of other costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement Items (in millions, except per share data): Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) One-Time Int'l

Regulatory

Matter(1) Asset

Impairment

Charges(2) Transformation &

Other Adj.(3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) U.S. Domestic Package $ 26,539 $ — $ 5 $ 17 $ 26,517 International Package 7,252 88 2 42 7,120 Supply Chain Solutions 6,176 — 41 59 6,076 Operating Expense 39,967 88 48 118 39,713 U.S. Domestic Package 1,814 — 5 17 1,836 International Package 1,374 88 2 42 1,506 Supply Chain Solutions 369 — 41 59 469 Operating Profit 3,557 88 48 118 3,811 Other Income and (Expense): Other pension income (expense) 134 — — — 134 Investment income (expense) and other 121 — — — 121 Interest expense (407 ) 6 — — (401 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (152 ) 6 — — (146 ) Income Before Income Taxes 3,405 94 48 118 3,665 Income Tax Expense 883 — 13 17 913 Net Income $ 2,522 $ 94 $ 35 $ 101 $ 2,752 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.95 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 3.21 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.94 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 3.21

(1) Reflects a one-time payment for an international regulatory matter and related interest of $94 million. (2) Reflects impairment charges of $41 million for acquired trade names within Supply Chain Solutions and $7 million for software licenses. (3) Reflects other employee benefits costs of $51 million and $67 million of other costs, including a one-time expense related to a regulatory matter.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP measure) (in millions): Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 5,309 Capital expenditures (1,968 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 28 Other investing activities (4 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP measure) $ 3,365

Reconciliation of Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure) (in millions): TTM(1) Ended June 30, 2024 Net income $ 5,254 Add back: Income tax expense 1,482 Interest expense 815 Depreciation & amortization 3,489 EBITDA 11,040 Add back (deduct): Incentive compensation program redesign — One-time compensation 61 Asset impairment charges 276 Transformation and other 411 Defined benefit plan (gains) and losses 359 Investment income and other pension income (533 ) One-time international regulatory matter 88 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,702 Debt and finance leases, including current maturities $ 22,205 Add back: Non-current pension and postretirement benefit obligations 6,449 Adjusted total debt $ 28,654 Adjusted total debt/Net income 5.45 Adjusted total debt/adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 2.45

(1) Trailing twelve months.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP measure) (in millions): TTM(1) Ended June 30, 2024 Net income $ 5,254 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense 1,482 Interest expense 815 Other pension (income) expense 93 Investment (income) expense and other (267 ) Operating profit $ 7,377 Incentive compensation program redesign — Long-lived asset estimated residual value changes — One-time compensation 61 Asset impairment charges 276 Transformation and other 411 One-time international regulatory matter 88 Adjusted operating profit $ 8,213 Average debt and finance leases, including current maturities $ 21,484 Average pension and postretirement benefit obligations 5,542 Average shareowners' equity 18,545 Average invested capital $ 45,571 Net income to average invested capital 11.5 % Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP) 18.0 %

(1) Trailing twelve months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723590067/en/