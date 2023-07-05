Equities UPS US9113121068
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08:47:49 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|180.04 USD
|-2.03%
|+5.21%
|+5.71%
|02:24pm
|UPS, Teamsters Union contract talks in deadlock
|RE
|01:54pm
|Wall Street futures fall as investors await Fed minutes
|RE
Latest news about United Parcel Service Inc.
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|183.77 $
|-2.03%
|3 330 016
|2023-07-03
|183.77 $
|+2.52%
|3,330,016
|2023-06-30
|179.25 $
|+1.82%
|4,892,851
|2023-06-29
|176.05 $
|+0.22%
|2,301,550
|2023-06-28
|175.66 $
|+0.57%
|2,746,443
Delayed Quote Nyse - 01:00:23 2023-07-03 pm EDTMore quotes
Chart United Parcel Service Inc.
Company Profile
More about the company
United Parcel Service, Inc. is the worldwide leader in package transportation. The group also offers logistical services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - express delivery and transportation in the United States (64%): transportation of letters and documents, small package delivery, etc.; - express delivery and transportation (19.6%); - logistical and transportation services (16.4%). At the end of 2022, United Parcel Service, Inc. operated a fleet of 586 aircraft and approximately 125,000 vehicles (cars, vans, tractor-trailers, etc.). 77.8% of net sales are generated in the United States.Read more
SectorAir Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-08-08 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
32
Last Close Price
183.77USD
Average target price
189.90USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.33%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Air Freight & Logistics
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.71%
|158 B $
|+42.93%
|62 222 M $
|+28.23%
|59 179 M $
|+17.10%
|18 593 M $
|+13.83%
|9 041 M $
|+48.47%
|7 538 M $
|+26.64%
|6 548 M $
|+24.55%
|5 391 M $
|-11.39%
|5 301 M $
|+6.52%
|4 487 M $