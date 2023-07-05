  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08:47:49 2023-07-05 am EDT
180.04 USD -2.03% +5.21% +5.71%
02:24pm UPS, Teamsters Union contract talks in deadlock RE
01:54pm Wall Street futures fall as investors await Fed minutes RE

Latest news about United Parcel Service Inc.

UPS, Teamsters Union contract talks in deadlock
RE
Wall Street futures fall as investors await Fed minutes
RE
UPS Says It Hasn't Quit Labor Talks, Urges Union to Remain at Table
DJ
UPS Strike Looms as Teamsters Union Says Contract Talks Collapse
DJ
Teamsters says UPS has walked away from contract negotiations
RE
Teamsters says it has not reached a contract deal with UPS
RE
Teamsters Says Ups Walked Away From The Bargaining Table After Presenting An Unacceptable Offer To The Teamsters That Did Not Address Members' Needs
RE
US Teamsters asks UPS for contract deal by Wednesday
RE
Revised UPS contract offer makes 'significant' movement on pay -Teamsters
RE
Trending : UPS Told Strike Is Imminent as Union Asks for Last Pay Offer by Friday
DJ
UPS : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
US Teamsters demand final contract offer from UPS
RE
United Parcel Service Working With Experts, Law Officials After Phishing Attack in Canada
MT
UPS says aware of some phishing messages to customers, shippers
RE
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : NYSE European Investor Conference
FA
With U.S. labor tight, union workers make bolder contract demands
RE
United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS) added to Russell 1000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
Spirit AeroSystems workers at Kansas plant to strike after rejecting deal
RE
Wall Street slips as Powell hints at further rate hikes
RE
Wall St set to open lower as Powell doubles down on inflation fight
RE
FedEx to fold Canada contractor-based Ground unit into Express
RE
FedEx to fold Canada Ground unit into Express
RE

Date Price Change Volume
2023-07-05 183.77 $ -2.03% 3 330 016
2023-07-03 183.77 $ +2.52% 3,330,016
2023-06-30 179.25 $ +1.82% 4,892,851
2023-06-29 176.05 $ +0.22% 2,301,550
2023-06-28 175.66 $ +0.57% 2,746,443

Delayed Quote Nyse - 01:00:23 2023-07-03 pm EDT

Chart United Parcel Service Inc.

Chart United Parcel Service Inc.
Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc. is the worldwide leader in package transportation. The group also offers logistical services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - express delivery and transportation in the United States (64%): transportation of letters and documents, small package delivery, etc.; - express delivery and transportation (19.6%); - logistical and transportation services (16.4%). At the end of 2022, United Parcel Service, Inc. operated a fleet of 586 aircraft and approximately 125,000 vehicles (cars, vans, tractor-trailers, etc.). 77.8% of net sales are generated in the United States.
Sector
Air Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-08-08 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
32
Last Close Price
183.77USD
Average target price
189.90USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.33%
Sector Other Air Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
Chart Analysis United Parcel Service Inc.
+5.71% 158 B $
FEDEX CORPORATION
Chart Analysis FedEx Corporation
+42.93% 62 222 M $
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Chart Analysis Deutsche Post AG
+28.23% 59 179 M $
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
Chart Analysis Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
+17.10% 18 593 M $
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
+13.83% 9 041 M $
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Chart Analysis GXO Logistics, Inc.
+48.47% 7 538 M $
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
Chart Analysis Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
+26.64% 6 548 M $
INPOST S.A.
Chart Analysis InPost S.A.
+24.55% 5 391 M $
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Chart Analysis Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
-11.39% 5 301 M $
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Chart Analysis Mainfreight Limited
+6.52% 4 487 M $
Other Air Freight & Logistics
