  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:04 2023-04-11 pm EDT
192.45 USD   +1.15%
04:16pUPS To Release First-Quarter 2023 Results On Tuesday, April 25, 2023
BU
07:48aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07:38aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPS To Release First-Quarter 2023 Results On Tuesday, April 25, 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2023 first-quarter results on April 25, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 98 122 M - -
Net income 2023 9 807 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 418 080
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 190,26 $
Average target price 193,17 $
Spread / Average Target 1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Bala Subramanian Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Nando Cesarone President-US Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.8.48%162 994
FEDEX CORPORATION33.72%58 213
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.53%54 216
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.63%16 633
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.28%8 905
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD7.47%6 075
