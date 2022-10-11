Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-11 pm EDT
159.41 USD   -0.21%
UPS To Release Third-Quarter 2022 Results On Tuesday, October 25, 2022

10/11/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2022 third-quarter results on October 25, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 159,74 $
Average target price 203,59 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Bala Subramanian Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-25.63%138 181
FEDEX CORPORATION-40.76%39 868
DEUTSCHE POST AG-42.84%37 834
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-33.58%14 686
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-24.29%8 886
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.93%6 169