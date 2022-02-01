UPS Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $230.19, up $27.98 or 13.84%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 10, 1999)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 30, 2020, when it rose 14.38%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 18.15% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending July 31, 2020, when it rose 19.34%

-- Up 7.39% year-to-date

-- Up 43.61% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 2, 2021), when it closed at $160.29

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 46.14% from its 52-week closing low of $157.51 on Feb. 25, 2021

-- Traded as high as $231.98; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Nov. 10, 1999)

-- Up 14.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 30, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.64%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:10:45 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1028ET