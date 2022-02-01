Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  United Parcel Service Inc
  News
  Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
UPS Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

02/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $230.19, up $27.98 or 13.84%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 10, 1999)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 30, 2020, when it rose 14.38%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 18.15% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending July 31, 2020, when it rose 19.34%

-- Up 7.39% year-to-date

-- Up 43.61% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 2, 2021), when it closed at $160.29

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 46.14% from its 52-week closing low of $157.51 on Feb. 25, 2021

-- Traded as high as $231.98; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Nov. 10, 1999)

-- Up 14.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 30, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.64%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:10:45 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1028ET

10:29aUPS Up Nearly 14%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:27aFedEx Suspends Two Domestic Express Freight Services Amid Staff Shortages
MT
10:14aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09:52aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : 4Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:49aUnited Parcel Service Fourth-Quarter Results Top Analysts' Consensus; Expects Revenue o..
MT
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in United Parcel Service, Pfizer, Silvergate Ca..
PR
09:21aUPS CFO Says Decreased Staffing and Early Return of Rental Equipment Helped Lower YoY Q..
MT
08:57aSaudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech
RE
08:49aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:46aHuge volumes of COVID hospital waste threaten health - WHO
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96 556 M - -
Net income 2021 12 477 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 202,21 $
Average target price 229,32 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Vice President-Engineering
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-5.66%175 749
DEUTSCHE POST AG-6.28%72 686
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.36%65 145
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-14.75%19 393
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-9.84%13 388
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-9.88%7 845