(Reuters) - United Parcel Service forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as lower domestic and international e-commerce demand remained a drag.

The world's biggest package delivery firm, seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, expects 2024 full-year revenue to be in the range of $92.0 billion to $94.5 billion, below analysts' estimates of $95.57 billion.

The company's shares were down 5% before the bell

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)