LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service reinstated about 35 recently organized workers on Friday after they were laid off by the global delivery firm, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The union said the swift reinstatement of the workers stops any potential labor action. On Thursday, it had threatened to respond by filing unfair labor practice charges and potentially striking - a move that could have delayed packages during the crucial holiday shipping season.

All affected workers will receive full back pay and return to their positions on their next scheduled workdays, the Teamsters said.

The roughly three dozen specialist and administrative workers at UPS's Centennial hub in Louisville, Kentucky, overwhelmingly voted to join Teamsters Local 89 in October.

Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien on Thursday said UPS laid off those workers despite the ruling of an independent arbitrator and that the company falsely claimed that their work should be performed by management.

UPS on Thursday said it had not committed any unfair labor practices.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the Teamsters," the company said in a statement on Friday. "We remain focused on providing reliable service to our customers during peak season."

