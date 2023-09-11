Sept 11 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service said on Monday its new five-year contract covering some 340,000 Teamsters-represented workers in the United States would increase cost at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate in wage and benefits over the life of the agreement. The new contract expires on July 31, 2028, the Atlanta-based company said. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
UPS says new contract with Teamsters to increase cost at 3.3%
Today at 05:16 pm
