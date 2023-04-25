Advanced search
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.

(UPS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:53 2023-04-25 am EDT
177.38 USD   -9.43%
10:24aUnited Parcel Service Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:48aLet's get it started
MS
09:01aUnited Parcel Service : 1Q 2023 Historical Financial Info Q1 2023
PU
United Parcel Service Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 10:24am EDT
United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $178.85, down $17.00 or 8.68%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 22, 2023, when it closed at $176.61

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.82%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 7.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2022, when it fell 8.38%

--Up 2.88% year-to-date

--Down 22.95% from its all-time closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Down 2.29% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $183.05

--Down 14.19% from its 52-week closing high of $208.43 on Aug. 19, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week closing low of $159.14 on Oct. 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $178.58; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $178.21

--Down 8.82% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.34%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:06:37 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1023ET

Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 98 245 M - -
Net income 2023 9 723 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 418 080
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 195,85 $
Average target price 194,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Bala Subramanian Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Nando Cesarone President-US Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.12.66%167 783
FEDEX CORPORATION33.05%58 354
DEUTSCHE POST AG24.19%57 743
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.34%17 390
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.01%9 097
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.21%6 256
