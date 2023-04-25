United Parcel Service Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $178.85, down $17.00 or 8.68%
--Would be lowest close since Feb. 22, 2023, when it closed at $176.61
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.82%
--Snaps a two day winning streak
--Down 7.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2022, when it fell 8.38%
--Up 2.88% year-to-date
--Down 22.95% from its all-time closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022
--Down 2.29% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $183.05
--Down 14.19% from its 52-week closing high of $208.43 on Aug. 19, 2022
--Up 12.39% from its 52-week closing low of $159.14 on Oct. 7, 2022
--Traded as low as $178.58; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $178.21
--Down 8.82% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.34%
--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:06:37 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-25-23 1023ET