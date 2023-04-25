United Parcel Service Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $178.85, down $17.00 or 8.68%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 22, 2023, when it closed at $176.61

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.82%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 7.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2022, when it fell 8.38%

--Up 2.88% year-to-date

--Down 22.95% from its all-time closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Down 2.29% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $183.05

--Down 14.19% from its 52-week closing high of $208.43 on Aug. 19, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week closing low of $159.14 on Oct. 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $178.58; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $178.21

--Down 8.82% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.34%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:06:37 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1023ET