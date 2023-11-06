ATLANTA - UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MNX Global Logistics (MNX), a global time-critical logistics provider. The acquisition closed on Nov. 2, 2023, following all required regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of MNX expands UPS's capabilities of time-critical logistics, especially for healthcare customers in the US, Europe and Asia. MNX has a strong track record in providing reliable and timely delivery of critical goods. The company's expertise in transporting radiopharmaceuticals and temperature-sensitive products will help UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary, Marken, meet the growing demand for these services in the healthcare industry. With MNX's additional expertise, UPS will continue to offer industry-leading global service to customers who need time-critical, temperature-sensitive logistics solutions.

The acquisition of MNX is part of UPS's ongoing strategy to invest in new technologies and capabilities, providing customers with the most reliable and efficient logistics solutions possible.

For more information about UPS innovations and customer-driven solutions, visit www.about.ups.com.

