United Parcel Service : UPS Sell-side Analyst Breakfast

Innovation Driven is about taking a more disciplined approach to capital allocation, driving more productivity from the assets we own and improving U.S. revenue quality to generate better

People Led is focused on the employee experience and making UPS a great place to work.

Customer First is about winning in the most attractive parts of the market like SMBs, healthcare and international.

We are laser focused on executing the wildly important strategic imperatives that will provide the most impactful results. Its these wildly important initiatives that enable our strategy:

Innovation Driven is measured by a consistent increase in Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

People Led is measured by a "likelihood to recommend" target of 80% or higher in 2023.

Customer First is measured by gains in Net Promoter Score (NPS) with a 2023 NPS target of 50 or higher.

We have assigned specific metrics to measure our progress executing our Customer First, People Led, Innovation Driven strategy:

We have many levers to pull that will enable us to hit the high end of our 2023 targets including: SMB growth, revenue-quality initiatives, productivity improvements, and cost elimination. Our path forward includes creating the capabilities and customer experiences that drive sustainable bottom line improvements.

As we told you in July, the current economic outlook, coupled with the early results through June 30 from our revenue-quality and productivity initiatives, has put us well on our way to achieving the high end of the 2023 targets we shared at our June investor conference.

In our next chapter, our strategy transitions the company to generating stronger bottom line financial results.

We are making decisions today that will optimize the long-term financial performance of the company and enable us to achieve our 2023 targets.

By focusing on value share, we are creating new capabilities to win in the most attractive parts of the market, and that will result in sustainable financial improvement.

In our view, productivity will become a virtuous cycle and we are implementing numerous improvements to increase productivity across the network.

We are taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation and are investing in the parts of our business that generate the highest financial returns.

As a result of these efforts, we expect to increase our return on invested capital.