    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/10 09:31:59 am
190.6 USD   +0.84%
United Parcel Service : UPS Sell-side Analyst Breakfast

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
We have assigned specific metrics to measure our progress executing our Customer First, People Led, Innovation Driven strategy:

  • Customer First is measured by gains in Net Promoter Score (NPS) with a 2023 NPS target of 50 or higher.
  • People Led is measured by a "likelihood to recommend" target of 80% or higher in 2023.
  • Innovation Driven is measured by a consistent increase in Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

We are laser focused on executing the wildly important strategic imperatives that will provide the most impactful results. Its these wildly important initiatives that enable our strategy:

  • Customer First is about winning in the most attractive parts of the market like SMBs, healthcare and international.
  • People Led is focused on the employee experience and making UPS a great place to work.
  • Innovation Driven is about taking a more disciplined approach to capital allocation, driving more productivity from the assets we own and improving U.S. revenue quality to generate better bottom-line results.

3

As we told you in July, the current economic outlook, coupled with the early results through June 30 from our revenue-quality and productivity initiatives, has put us well on our way to achieving the high end of the 2023 targets we shared at our June investor conference.

We have many levers to pull that will enable us to hit the high end of our 2023 targets including: SMB growth, revenue-quality initiatives, productivity improvements, and cost elimination. Our path forward includes creating the capabilities and customer experiences that drive sustainable bottom line improvements.

4

In our next chapter, our strategy transitions the company to generating stronger bottom line financial results.

We are making decisions today that will optimize the long-term financial performance of the company and enable us to achieve our 2023 targets.

By focusing on value share, we are creating new capabilities to win in the most attractive parts of the market, and that will result in sustainable financial improvement.

In our view, productivity will become a virtuous cycle and we are implementing numerous improvements to increase productivity across the network.

We are taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation and are investing in the parts of our business that generate the highest financial returns.

As a result of these efforts, we expect to increase our return on invested capital.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95 121 M - -
Net income 2021 12 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 189,01 $
Average target price 217,54 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC12.24%164 636
DEUTSCHE POST AG43.38%84 432
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.15%69 002
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.29.80%20 973
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.10.24%17 939
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.65%9 751