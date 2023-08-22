ATLANTA (August 22) - Our Teamsters-represented employees have voted to overwhelmingly ratify a new five-year National Master Agreement that covers more than 300,000 full- and part-time UPS employees in the U.S. All local supplemental agreements also have been ratified except one, which will be finalized shortly. Voting results for agreements covering UPS employees under locals 705 and 710 are expected soon.
