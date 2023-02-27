United Parcel Service : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 23, 2023
United Parcel Service, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Delaware
|
|
001-15451
|
|
58-2480149
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
|
|
55 Glenlake Parkway, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia
|
|
30328
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (404) 828-6000
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of Each Class
|
|
Trading
Symbol
|
|
Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered
|
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
|
UPS
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
0.375% Senior Notes due 2023
|
|
UPS23A
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1.625% Senior Notes due 2025
|
|
UPS25
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1% Senior Notes due 2028
|
|
UPS28
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1.500% Senior Notes due 2032
|
|
UPS32
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
On February 23, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with the underwriters listed on Schedule II thereto (the "Underwriters"), whereby the Company agreed to sell and the Underwriters agreed to purchase from the Company, subject to and upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Underwriting Agreement, $900,000,000 principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2033 and $1,100,000,000 principal amount of 5.050% Senior Notes due 2053 (the "Transaction").
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Transaction for general corporate purposes.
A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement.
The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-Kin order to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission certain items related to the Transaction that are to be incorporated by reference into its Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR(Registration No. 333-267664).
|
Item 9.01.
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|
|
1.1
|
|
Underwriting Agreement
|
|
4.1
|
|
Form of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2033
|
|
4.2
|
|
Form of 5.050% Senior Notes due 2053
|
|
5.1
|
|
Opinion of King & Spalding LLP
|
|
23.1
|
|
Consent of King & Spalding LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
|
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File