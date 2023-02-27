Advanced search
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.

(UPS)
02-27-2023
182.23 USD   +1.15%
United Parcel Service : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

02/27/2023
Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 23, 2023

United Parcel Service, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-15451 58-2480149

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

55 Glenlake Parkway, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30328
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (404) 828-6000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading

Symbol

Name of Each Exchange

on Which Registered

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share UPS New York Stock Exchange
0.375% Senior Notes due 2023 UPS23A New York Stock Exchange
1.625% Senior Notes due 2025 UPS25 New York Stock Exchange
1% Senior Notes due 2028 UPS28 New York Stock Exchange
1.500% Senior Notes due 2032 UPS32 New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On February 23, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with the underwriters listed on Schedule II thereto (the "Underwriters"), whereby the Company agreed to sell and the Underwriters agreed to purchase from the Company, subject to and upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Underwriting Agreement, $900,000,000 principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2033 and $1,100,000,000 principal amount of 5.050% Senior Notes due 2053 (the "Transaction").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Transaction for general corporate purposes.

A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement.

The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-Kin order to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission certain items related to the Transaction that are to be incorporated by reference into its Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR(Registration No. 333-267664).

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

1.1 Underwriting Agreement
4.1

Form of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2033

4.2

Form of 5.050% Senior Notes due 2053

5.1

Opinion of King & Spalding LLP

23.1

Consent of King & Spalding LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Date: February 27, 2023 By:

/s/ Brian Newman

Name: Brian Newman
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
