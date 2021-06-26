United Parcel Service : Just in time opening of new UPS hub readies Canada for its holiday shipping peak

Caledon, Ontario

'It's like watching a child taking its first steps,' are the words that come to mind when Gordon Reed is asked how he feels about seeing UPS Canada's largest package sorting and delivery facility up and running. As the director for special projects in UPS's industrial engineering department, Gordon has spent a lot of work and long hours getting the massive, 850,000 square foot facility in Caledon, Ontario online. 'This project is close to my heart and our whole team is so proud that we could get this facility operational in time when it is most needed.'

The new hub has begun operations in anticipation for the annual increase in volume that will start around Cyber Week and continue through January 2021. Part of a $500 million Canada investment plan announced in 2018, the facility features advanced scanning and sortation technology, integrated with data-driven tools to increase efficiency and reliability for UPS's customers in one of the fastest growing provinces in Canada.



'This year has not been without its challenges and we want to make sure we do our part to reduce the stress of the coming holidays as much as possible for all Canadians,' said Dominic Porporino, president of UPS Canada. 'We anticipate a record breaking holiday season, but this new hub - our flagship facility - and the dedicated people that operate it, are ready to serve Canadians when they need it the most. It is a testament to our company's purpose of keeping the world moving forward by delivering what matters.'

To further help successfully deliver the holidays this year, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees globally. In Canada, more than 5,000 new employees will be hired to provide additional support. Full and part-time positions will be filled and many past seasonal hires have landed permanent jobs at UPS.

Earlier this year, UPS also opened a 180,000 square foot expansion at its Montreal facility and, in November 2018, the company unveiled a new facility in Kanata, Ontario and has expanded its package centres in Brampton and London, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.



To prepare your business for the busy holiday season or plan your online shopping, visit ups.com to view the UPS Canada Holiday calendar.