    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
United Parcel Service : Just in time opening of new UPS hub readies Canada for its holiday shipping peak

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
Caledon, Ontario

'It's like watching a child taking its first steps,' are the words that come to mind when Gordon Reed is asked how he feels about seeing UPS Canada's largest package sorting and delivery facility up and running. As the director for special projects in UPS's industrial engineering department, Gordon has spent a lot of work and long hours getting the massive, 850,000 square foot facility in Caledon, Ontario online. 'This project is close to my heart and our whole team is so proud that we could get this facility operational in time when it is most needed.'

The new hub has begun operations in anticipation for the annual increase in volume that will start around Cyber Week and continue through January 2021. Part of a $500 million Canada investment plan announced in 2018, the facility features advanced scanning and sortation technology, integrated with data-driven tools to increase efficiency and reliability for UPS's customers in one of the fastest growing provinces in Canada.

'This year has not been without its challenges and we want to make sure we do our part to reduce the stress of the coming holidays as much as possible for all Canadians,' said Dominic Porporino, president of UPS Canada. 'We anticipate a record breaking holiday season, but this new hub - our flagship facility - and the dedicated people that operate it, are ready to serve Canadians when they need it the most. It is a testament to our company's purpose of keeping the world moving forward by delivering what matters.'

To further help successfully deliver the holidays this year, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees globally. In Canada, more than 5,000 new employees will be hired to provide additional support. Full and part-time positions will be filled and many past seasonal hires have landed permanent jobs at UPS.

Earlier this year, UPS also opened a 180,000 square foot expansion at its Montreal facility and, in November 2018, the company unveiled a new facility in Kanata, Ontario and has expanded its package centres in Brampton and London, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

To prepare your business for the busy holiday season or plan your online shopping, visit ups.com to view the UPS Canada Holiday calendar.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585