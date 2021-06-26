Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service : UPS Aims To Sign Up 50,000 At ‘UPS Brown Friday' Hiring Events Nationwide

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA

  • One-day hiring blitz on October 30 is part of UPS's larger effort to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees
  • Nearly 250 virtual and in-person job fairs will be held in company locations nationwide

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it expects to sign-up at least 50,000 seasonal employees this Friday, October 30, in its annual one-day 'UPS Brown Friday' hiring blitz at company locations across the country.

Nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season, UPS Brown Friday brings nearly 250 virtual and in-person hiring fairs. The company will hire thousands of candidates on the spot - part of its broader effort, announced last month, to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.

'UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,' said Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas. 'For tens of thousands of Americans, it's an opportunity to land one of the country's best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.'

Most of this year's hiring events will be virtual. Applicants will check into a virtual lobby, then do online interviews with UPS Human Resources representatives.

Some company locations will hold in-person events, where allowed by local health authorities. Those events will strictly adhere to safety restrictions including requiring masks and social distancing, with applicants waiting outside the building before being called in for an interview. All in-person hiring events will include a virtual option.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com. Videos featuring employees describing their work experience at UPS are also available at that UPS jobs website.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions - primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers - have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees - nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce - started in seasonal positions.

Through the company's Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment. UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance - nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997 - helping over 300,000 employees pay for their college education.

Visual assets can be found here.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS releases 4Q 2020 earnings
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI Inte..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results On Tuesday, ..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as par..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS network and people delivering on customer needs dur..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and La..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585