Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service : UPS Recognized By EPA Among Top Environmental Performers With Smartway Excellence Award

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored UPS with a SmartWay® Excellence Award. The award recognizes industry leaders in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency. UPS was acknowledged for its commitment to using alternative fuels and advanced technologies to improve transportation and operations sustainably, as well as for its transparency in reporting SmartWay data on emissions reductions.

'As one of the world's largest logistics companies, UPS remains committed to being a leader on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues,' said Carlton Rose, president, global fleet maintenance and engineering, and corporate automotive at UPS. 'We look forward to continuing our work to create cleaner communities and our focus remains on our purpose - Moving our World Forward by Delivering What Matters.'

UPS is one of 17 shipping and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the top environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 partners. This year's awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders and media in attendance.

In the last decade, UPS has invested more than $1 billion in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and supporting infrastructure. The company is now the largest user of renewable natural gas in the transportation industry and has a fleet of more than 11,000 specialized alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles worldwide. Recently, UPS announced plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas trucks through 2022, building upon a January commitment to purchase 10,000 electric vehicles from the UK-based technology startup firm, Arrival.

'The EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,' said Karl Simon, director, EPA's transportation & climate division. 'These shipping and logistics company Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture quality products and arrange efficient shipping so that our families get the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future.'

Over the past year, UPS has also been acknowledged for its ongoing sustainability efforts with various distinctions, including:

  • recognized on Forbes and JUST Capital's annual JUST 100 list for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders;
  • named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the seventh consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 15th straight year;
  • chosen as one of the 'Civic 50' by Points of Light for being one of the most community-minded companies in the nation for the sixth time; and,
  • selected by CR Magazine as one of '100 Best Corporate Citizens' for the 11th consecutive year.

For more information on UPS's sustainability initiatives, please visit ups.com/sustainability. To learn more about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS releases 4Q 2020 earnings
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI Inte..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results On Tuesday, ..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as par..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS network and people delivering on customer needs dur..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and La..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585