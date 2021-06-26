United Parcel Service : UPS Recognized By EPA Among Top Environmental Performers With Smartway Excellence Award

Atlanta, GA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored UPS with a SmartWay® Excellence Award. The award recognizes industry leaders in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency. UPS was acknowledged for its commitment to using alternative fuels and advanced technologies to improve transportation and operations sustainably, as well as for its transparency in reporting SmartWay data on emissions reductions.

'As one of the world's largest logistics companies, UPS remains committed to being a leader on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues,' said Carlton Rose, president, global fleet maintenance and engineering, and corporate automotive at UPS. 'We look forward to continuing our work to create cleaner communities and our focus remains on our purpose - Moving our World Forward by Delivering What Matters.'

UPS is one of 17 shipping and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the top environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 partners. This year's awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders and media in attendance.

In the last decade, UPS has invested more than $1 billion in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and supporting infrastructure. The company is now the largest user of renewable natural gas in the transportation industry and has a fleet of more than 11,000 specialized alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles worldwide. Recently, UPS announced plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas trucks through 2022, building upon a January commitment to purchase 10,000 electric vehicles from the UK-based technology startup firm, Arrival.

'The EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,' said Karl Simon, director, EPA's transportation & climate division. 'These shipping and logistics company Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture quality products and arrange efficient shipping so that our families get the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future.'

Over the past year, UPS has also been acknowledged for its ongoing sustainability efforts with various distinctions, including:

recognized on Forbes and JUST Capital's annual JUST 100 list for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders;

named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the seventh consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 15 th straight year;

straight year; chosen as one of the 'Civic 50' by Points of Light for being one of the most community-minded companies in the nation for the sixth time; and,

selected by CR Magazine as one of '100 Best Corporate Citizens' for the 11th consecutive year.

For more information on UPS's sustainability initiatives, please visit ups.com/sustainability. To learn more about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees.