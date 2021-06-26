United Parcel Service : UPS To Release Third-Quarter Results On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Atlanta, GA

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2020 third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



At 8:30 a.m. EST, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit http://www.investors.ups.com and click on 'Webcast'. The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

