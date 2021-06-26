Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service : UPS To Release Third-Quarter Results On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2020 third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit http://www.investors.ups.com and click on 'Webcast'. The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS releases 4Q 2020 earnings
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI Inte..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results On Tuesday, ..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as par..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS network and people delivering on customer needs dur..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and La..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585