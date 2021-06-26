Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI International Inc.

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA

Transaction Highlights

  • Includes UPS less-than-truckload (LTL) and dedicated truckload businesses
  • Expected to close during the second quarter of 2021

UPS (NYSE: UPS), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell UPS Freight (UPSF) to TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII) for $800 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments.

'We're excited about the future and the opportunities this creates for both UPS and UPS Freight as part of TFI International Inc.,' said UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé. 'The agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers.'

The decision to sell UPS Freight was reached following a thorough evaluation of the UPS portfolio, and aligns with the company's 'better not bigger' strategic positioning.

UPS and TFI International will also enter into an agreement for UPS Freight to continue to utilize UPS' domestic package network to fulfill shipments, for a period of five years.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. UPS expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $500 million on its statement of consolidated income for the year ended December 31, 2020.

With an operating history of over 85 years, UPS Freight is one of the largest LTL carriers in the U.S., offering a full range of regional and long-haul solutions and an on-time delivery guarantee for all LTL shipments and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal advisor to UPS.

A presentation providing more detail regarding the transaction will be posted to the UPS Investor Relations website.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains and refers to 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than those of current or historical fact, and all statements accompanied by terms such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' and variations thereof, and similar terms, are intended to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made subject to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience, present expectations or anticipated results. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, include, but are not limited to: our and TFI International Inc.'s ability to satisfy the closing conditions and obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner; the risk that any regulatory approval, consent or authorization required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction; business disruptions during or following the sale, including the diversion of management time and attention; the response of business partners to the announcement and pendency of the transaction; our ability to successfully reinvest the proceeds (after adjustment) from the sale as part of our core business in a way that creates value for our shareholders; and the other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and subsequently filed reports. You should consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of information contained in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, changes in expectations, or the occurrence of unanticipated events after the date of those statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS releases 4Q 2020 earnings
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI Inte..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results On Tuesday, ..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as par..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS network and people delivering on customer needs dur..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and La..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585