    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
United Parcel Service : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
Atlanta, GA

UPS partners with McKesson to transport and deliver the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

UPS(NYSE:UPS) continues its involvement with COVID-19 vaccine delivery efforts through a partnership with global pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor McKesson. Through contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to support Operation Warp Speed, McKesson is the centralized distributor for non-ultra-frozen COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supply kits. Under its agreement with McKesson, UPS will begin delivering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which today received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.

'This is a historic logistics feat and UPS Healthcare is honored to play a role in this effort,' says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. 'Our mantra is 'Quality Focused. Patient Driven' and we know that at the end of each vaccine journey is a patient seeking hope and relief from this pandemic. We take our pivotal role in this ongoing campaign seriously.'

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit ups.com/healthcare.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
