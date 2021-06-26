United Parcel Service : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe

Brussels, Belgium



Statement By Scott Price, President, UPS International

'We are pleased with the news that the European Medicines Agency has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. UPS Healthcare's cold chain storage and transportation competencies are ready and on standby to assist with deliveries throughout Europe.

With our UPS Healthcare campus and freezer farms in the Netherlands and our European air hub situated nearby in Cologne, Germany, we are moving the world forward to deliver what matters most to help Europe stamp out this pandemic.'

UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.