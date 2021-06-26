Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed

06/26/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA

  • Deployments began after federal mandate to distribute therapies within 24 hours of emergency use authorization.
  • UPS to help transport the initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses to support vaccinations of healthcare workers.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced its involvement and full support of distribution efforts for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine, approved through a U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA), is the first to be deployed in a months-long global race to develop safe vaccines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

'Vaccine distribution is a key part of moving our world forward by delivering what matters,' says Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS. 'We have dedicated and hardworking people around the world who have been trained to store, handle, transport and deliver vaccines. We're pleased to support our healthcare partners with smart, efficient logistics for these vaccines that will protect communities and save lives.'

UPS will move the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the first days to states designated by Pfizer, Inc. based on orders received by Operation Warp Speed and CDC officials.

'This is the moment of truth we've been waiting for at UPS,' says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. 'We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed officials and our healthcare customers on efficient vaccine logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into action.'

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will originate from storage sites in Michigan and Wisconsin. The vaccines will be transported to UPS Worldport facilities in Louisville, where they will be expedited Next Day Air to select destinations, including hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities, to inoculate healthcare workers. 'This is undoubtedly a historic feat not only for vaccine development but also expedient deployment,' says Mike McDermott, President, Pfizer Global Supply. 'We know that agile, world-class logistics is critical to get our products where they are needed, and we're happy to partner with UPS in this historic effort to save lives and create healthier communities right now and well into the future.'

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare operates 128 facilities in 32 countries which are regulated under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit ups.com/healthcare.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
RE
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS releases 4Q 2020 earnings
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS announces agreement to sell UPS Freight to TFI Inte..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results On Tuesday, ..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS ready to deliver vaccines in Europe
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS continues support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS to support distribution of approved vaccines as par..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : UPS network and people delivering on customer needs dur..
PU
06/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and La..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 679 M - -
Net income 2021 12 054 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 205,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.10%178 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.74%85 149
FEDEX CORPORATION12.45%77 467
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.22%21 237
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.92%16 597
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.11%10 585