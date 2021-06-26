Log in
United Parcel Service : Wilfredo Ramos appointed President of UPS Mexico and Latin America

06/26/2021
Atlanta, GA

UPS (NYSE: UPS), a global leader in logistics, announced the appointment of Wilfredo Ramos as the new president of UPS Mexico and Latin America. In his new role, Ramos will be responsible for managing the operations and leading the creation and implementation of new strategies in more than 50 countries and territories with the objective of amplifying the company's position in the region.

'The experience that Wilfredo has developed within the company in the different regions of the world, gives him a unique business perspective which is a key component for the consolidation of UPS in Mexico and Latin America. His in-depth knowledge of UPS's global operations and understanding of the market, opens the door for us to design new solutions and improve connectivity for our customers to expand their businesses to new markets,' said Scott Price, president of UPS International.

Wilfredo is a native of Puerto Rico, where he joined UPS in 2003 as a corporate tax manager. Over the course of 17 years, Ramos has held several key leadership roles for UPS, including vice president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions for UPS Asia Pacific, and managing director of UPS Spain and Portugal. In these roles, he was at the forefront of several successful service expansions and a series of network enhancement implementations to strengthen UPS's global network in Asia and Europe.

From 2011 to 2016, Wilfredo held a number of different roles in Asia where he spearheaded efforts to restructure UPS's air network, gain new business and expand into new markets. He completed a special project of reshaping UPS's intra-Asia network and capabilities for sustained regional growth. In addition to his experience in Asia and Europe, Wilfredo served as director of finance for various markets including UPS Singapore and Latin America.

'I am proud to be part of the UPS family, which has given me the opportunity throughout my career to get exposed to different markets and lead very talented teams around the world. For our company, Latin America continues to grow as a region full of trade opportunities and Mexico is considered one of the most important markets globally. For that reason, this new challenge fills me with enthusiasm, not only for the potential it represents, but also for the opportunity to develop new logistics solutions that facilitate the national and international trade of our customers in the region,' said Ramos.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
