United Parcel Service on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $189.52, down $1.33 or 0.69%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 13, 2021, when it closed at $184.06

--Currently down 10 consecutive days; down 14.81% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 12, 2018, when it fell for 11 straight trading days

--Worst 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Dec. 18, 2018, when it fell 15.61%

--Down 11.63% month-to-date

--Down 11.58% year-to-date

--Down 18.35% from its all-time closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 5.63% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it closed at $179.42

--Down 18.35% from its 52-week closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 7.8% from its 52-week closing low of $175.81 on April 26, 2021

--Traded as low as $188.71

--Down 1.12% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:48:01 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-12-22 1306ET