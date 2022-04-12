Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:38:37 pm EDT
189.22 USD   -0.85%
01:07pUnited Parcel Service on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border
RE
04/11Firmer dollar, China lockdowns drag industrial metals lower
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Parcel Service on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $189.52, down $1.33 or 0.69%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 13, 2021, when it closed at $184.06

--Currently down 10 consecutive days; down 14.81% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 12, 2018, when it fell for 11 straight trading days

--Worst 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Dec. 18, 2018, when it fell 15.61%

--Down 11.63% month-to-date

--Down 11.58% year-to-date

--Down 18.35% from its all-time closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 5.63% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it closed at $179.42

--Down 18.35% from its 52-week closing high of $232.11 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 7.8% from its 52-week closing low of $175.81 on April 26, 2021

--Traded as low as $188.71

--Down 1.12% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:48:01 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1306ET

All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
01:07pUnited Parcel Service on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border
RE
04/11Firmer dollar, China lockdowns drag industrial metals lower
RE
04/08BofA Securities Downgrades Transport Stock as Demand Falls, Freight Rates Tumble
MT
04/08Thinking about trading options or stock in Twitter, Tesla, Kroger, United Parcel Servic..
PR
04/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets at a tipping point
04/08JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on United Parcel Service to $229 From $262, Maintains Ove..
MT
04/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Constellation Brands, MGM resorts, Procter & Gamble, Target, Wal..
04/08BofA Securities Downgrades United Parcel Service to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $..
MT
04/08Aeon Mall Turns to FY22 Profit on Revenue Growth, Ups Year-end Dividend
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 190,84 $
Average target price 237,25 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Ann M. Livermore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-10.96%166 241
DEUTSCHE POST AG-28.95%53 445
FEDEX CORPORATION-21.08%52 903
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.83%16 224
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-18.20%11 150
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.26.77%8 249