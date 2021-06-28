June 28 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Australia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting
Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an
emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly
contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown
in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere.
More than 20 million Australians, or around 80% of the
population, are now under some form of lockdown or COVID-related
restrictions as officials grapple with flare-ups in almost every
state or territory.
New Zealand is considering making masks compulsory at high
alert levels as well as compulsory scanning of QR codes to boost
contact tracing in efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus
spreading, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
South Africa to tighten restrictions
South Africa will tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days
as current containment measures are insufficient to cope with
the speed and scale of new infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa
said on Sunday.
The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms
of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a "third wave"
of infections.
It recorded almost 18,000 new cases on Saturday, approaching
the peak of daily infections seen in a second wave in January,
and local scientists say the Delta coronavirus variant first
identified in India seems to be spreading fast.
Health minister leads push for stricter curbs in Indonesia
Indonesia's health minister is leading a push for stricter
controls as coronavirus cases surge to unprecedented levels,
according to sources familiar with government discussions.
Infections in Indonesia have tripled in the past month,
overwhelming hospitals in the capital Jakarta and other centres
on the heavily populated island of Java.
On Sunday, the country posted its fifth record daily high
for COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 21,342 people
confirmed as positive, equivalent to over a quarter of those
tested.
Taiwan's cases fall to month-and-a-half low
Taiwan reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in domestic
COVID-19 infections in 1-1/2 months as the island's outbreak
stabilises, although the government remains wary about a cluster
of the Delta variant.
Taiwan has been battling a rare spike in community
transmissions after months of relative safety, with curbs
imposed last month on gatherings to limit its spread.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing
that new domestic cases stood at 60, down from 88 the previous
day.
Spain tightens rules on Balearic Islands access for Britons
Spain will demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of
vaccination from British tourists who want to enter Mallorca,
Ibiza and other Balearic Islands, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
said on Monday.
"What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go
to the Balearic Islands the same requirements we make of other
European citizens," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio.
Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine
for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated, the
Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday.
