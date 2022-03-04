United Plantations Berhad : Corporate Governance Overview Statement

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

The Board of Directors recognizes the importance of good corporate governance and continues to be committed to ensure that high standards of corporate governance are practiced throughout the Group to deliver long term sustainable value to the shareholders and other stakeholders. With this in mind the Board of Directors are pleased to present the corporate governance overview statement which takes guidance from the key CG principles as set out in the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG). The Management with the support of the Board has since 2019 embedded important element of integrated reporting by incorporating a Value Creation Modal in the Annual Report. However, the target of fully adopting integrated reporting in 2021 has to been deferred to 2022 due to pandemic which is beyond the control of the Management.

The detailed explanation on the application of the corporate governance practices are reported under Corporate Governance Report ("CG Report") which is published on the Company's websitewww.unitedplantations.com.

The Company as at the date of this Corporate Governance Overview statement has applied all of the practices in MCCG 2021 except for the followings:

Practice 1.4

The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee

Practice 5.2

At least half of the board comprises independent directors. For Large Companies, the board comprises a majority of independent directors.

Practice 5.3

The tenure of an independent director does not exceed a cumulative term limit of nine years. Upon completion of the nine years, an independent director may continue to serve on the board as a non-independent director. If the board intends to retain an independent director beyond nine years, it should provide justification and seek annual shareholders' approval through a two-tier voting process.

Practice 5.9

The board comprises at least 30% women directors.

Practise 6.1

The Board should undertake a formal and objective annual evaluation to determine the effectiveness of the Board, its committees and each individual director. The Board should disclose how the assessment was carried out and its outcome, actions taken and how it has