United Plantations Berhad : Second Quarter Report 2022
Second Quarter Report
2022
UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD
(Company Registration No. 191701000045 (240 A))
Jendarata Estate
36009 Teluk Intan Perak Darul Ridzuan Malaysia
United Plantations Berhad
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the
Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
(The figures have not been audited)
-------------- Quarter ended 30 June ---------------
----------- 6 Months ended 30 June -----------
Changes
Changes
(RM'000)
2022
2021
(%)
2022
2021
(%)
Revenue
701,258
481,869
45.5%
1,344,166
881,523
52.5%
Operating expenses
(442,988)
(305,259)
45.1%
(1,029,718)
(617,042)
66.9%
Other operating income
280
5,529
-94.9%
20,681
10,206
102.6%
Finance costs
(1,278)
(7)
18157.1%
(1,324)
(13)
10084.6%
Interest income
1,399
1,155
21.1%
2,459
2,351
4.6%
Share of results of joint venture
248
3,386
-92.7%
(594)
1,560
-138.1%
Profit before taxation
258,919
186,673
38.7%
335,670
278,585
20.5%
Income tax expense
(73,195)
(49,966)
46.5%
(88,336)
(66,168)
33.5%
Profit after taxation
185,724
136,707
35.9%
247,334
212,417
16.4%
Profit for the period
185,724
136,707
35.9%
247,334
212,417
16.4%
Net profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
184,632
135,785
36.0%
244,325
210,610
16.0%
Non-controlling interests
1,092
922
18.4%
3,009
1,807
66.5%
185,724
136,707
35.9%
247,334
212,417
16.4%
Earnings per share
(i) Basic - based on an average 414,784,984
(2021:414,784,984) ordinary shares (sen)
44.51
32.74
36.0%
58.90
50.78
16.0%
(ii) Fully diluted (not applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
United Plantations Berhad
United Plantations Berhad
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the
Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
(The figures have not been audited)
-------------- Quarter ended 30 June
--------------
-------------- 6 Months ended 30 June
--------------
Changes
Changes
(RM'000)
2022
2021
(%)
2022
2021
(%)
Profit for the period
185,724
136,707
35.9%
247,334
212,417
16.4%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
arising from consolidation
2,204
(1,626)
235.5%
3,493
(2,422)
244.2%
Cash flow hedge
- changes in fair value
24,280
(37,407)
164.9%
(197,983)
(81,993)
141.5%
- transfers to profit or loss
58,369
30,333
92.4%
208,445
85,210
144.6%
Total Comprehensive income
270,577
128,007
111.4%
261,289
213,212
22.5%
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
269,375
127,168
111.8%
258,109
211,527
22.0%
Non-controlling interests
1,202
839
43.3%
3,180
1,685
88.7%
270,577
128,007
111.4%
261,289
213,212
22.5%
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
United Plantations Berhad
United Plantations Berhad
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
(The figures have not been audited)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
S
T
R
C
C
T
T
N
T
h
r
e
r
o
o
e
a
a
a
o
a
t
s
p
t
t
a
a
n
a
n
a
r
h
i
e
s
i
t
s
l
-
l
n
u
f
a
l
c
e
C
r
e
l
l
a
o
q
o
a
y
d
r
t
n
w
i
u
e
o
p
s
p
t
i
s
r
i
h
h
n
t
t
a
r
e
o
y
a
o
e
r
r
l
l
r
f
v
e
l
e
i
d
s
n
t
e
s
g
e
s
e
g
r
r
v
i
e
e
n
t
s
e
e
r
r
e
v
s
e
t
s
(RM'000)
Balance at
1 January 2022
390,054
(18,668)
2,407,380
(109,825)
21,798
(15,935)
2,674,804
10,669
2,685,473
Total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
244,325
10,462
-
3,322
258,109
3,180
261,289
Dividends,
representing
total transaction
with owners
-
-
(352,567)
-
-
-
(352,567)
-
(352,567)
Balance at
30 June 2022
390,054
(18,668)
2,299,138
(99,363)
21,798
(12,613)
2,580,346
13,849
2,594,195
Balance at
1 January 2021
390,054
(18,668)
2,288,440
(40,476)
21,798
(21,176)
2,619,972
10,931
2,630,903
Total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
210,610
3,217
-
(2,300)
211,527
1,685
213,212
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends,
representing
total transaction
owners
-
-
(269,610)
-
-
-
(269,610)
-
(269,610)
Dividends to non-
controlling shareholders
of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,042)
(1,042)
Balance at
30 June 2021
390,054
(18,668)
2,229,440
(37,259)
21,798
(23,476)
2,561,889
11,574
2,574,505
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
United Plantations Berhad
United Plantations Berhad
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022
(The figures have not been audited)
30 June
31 December
(RM'000)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,222,589
1,209,944
Right-of-use assets
396,415
395,415
Associated company
50
50
Joint Venture
39,607
40,201
Goodwill
356,856
356,856
Other receivables
5,196
5,196
Deferred tax assets
3,154
2,705
Total non-current assets
2,023,867
2,010,367
Current Assets
Biological assets
63,399
48,044
Inventories
252,612
139,269
Trade & other receivables
522,952
437,386
Prepayments
6,264
7,420
Tax recoverable
27,312
21,989
Derivatives
8,358
10,837
Cash and bank balances
500,193
299,662
Short term funds
1,584
178,170
Total current assets
1,382,674
1,142,777
Total assets
3,406,541
3,153,144
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
390,054
390,054
Treasury shares
(18,668)
(18,668)
Other reserves
(90,178)
(103,962)
Retained profits
2,299,138
2,407,380
2,580,346
2,674,804
Non-controlling interests
13,849
10,669
Total equity
2,594,195
2,685,473
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
133,650
136,671
Retirement benefit obligations
14,505
13,908
Derivatives
23,755
22,898
Total non-current liabilities
171,910
173,477
Current Liabilities
Trade & other payables
98,952
121,556
Tax payable
73,562
48,476
Retirement benefit obligations
2,341
2,341
Derivatives
130,581
121,820
Bank borrowings
335,000
1
Total current liabilities
640,436
294,194
Total liabilities
812,346
467,671
Total equity and liabilities
3,406,541
3,153,144
Net assets per share (RM)
6.22
6.44
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
United Plantations Berhad
