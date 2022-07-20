Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. United Plantations Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTDPLT   MYL2089OO000

UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(UTDPLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-18
14.10 MYR   +0.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Plantations Berhad : Second Quarter Report 2022

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Second Quarter Report

2022

UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(Company Registration No. 191701000045 (240 A))

Jendarata Estate 36009 Teluk Intan Perak Darul Ridzuan Malaysia

United Plantations Berhad

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the

Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

(The figures have not been audited)

-------------- Quarter ended 30 June ---------------

----------- 6 Months ended 30 June -----------

Changes

Changes

(RM'000)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

Revenue

701,258

481,869

45.5%

1,344,166

881,523

52.5%

Operating expenses

(442,988)

(305,259)

45.1%

(1,029,718)

(617,042)

66.9%

Other operating income

280

5,529

-94.9%

20,681

10,206

102.6%

Finance costs

(1,278)

(7)

18157.1%

(1,324)

(13)

10084.6%

Interest income

1,399

1,155

21.1%

2,459

2,351

4.6%

Share of results of joint venture

248

3,386

-92.7%

(594)

1,560

-138.1%

Profit before taxation

258,919

186,673

38.7%

335,670

278,585

20.5%

Income tax expense

(73,195)

(49,966)

46.5%

(88,336)

(66,168)

33.5%

Profit after taxation

185,724

136,707

35.9%

247,334

212,417

16.4%

Profit for the period

185,724

136,707

35.9%

247,334

212,417

16.4%

Net profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

184,632

135,785

36.0%

244,325

210,610

16.0%

Non-controlling interests

1,092

922

18.4%

3,009

1,807

66.5%

185,724

136,707

35.9%

247,334

212,417

16.4%

Earnings per share

(i) Basic - based on an average 414,784,984

(2021:414,784,984) ordinary shares (sen)

44.51

32.74

36.0%

58.90

50.78

16.0%

(ii) Fully diluted (not applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

United Plantations Berhad Second Quarter Report 2022 1/16

United Plantations Berhad

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the

Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

(The figures have not been audited)

-------------- Quarter ended 30 June

--------------

-------------- 6 Months ended 30 June

--------------

Changes

Changes

(RM'000)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

Profit for the period

185,724

136,707

35.9%

247,334

212,417

16.4%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

arising from consolidation

2,204

(1,626)

235.5%

3,493

(2,422)

244.2%

Cash flow hedge

- changes in fair value

24,280

(37,407)

164.9%

(197,983)

(81,993)

141.5%

- transfers to profit or loss

58,369

30,333

92.4%

208,445

85,210

144.6%

Total Comprehensive income

270,577

128,007

111.4%

261,289

213,212

22.5%

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

269,375

127,168

111.8%

258,109

211,527

22.0%

Non-controlling interests

1,202

839

43.3%

3,180

1,685

88.7%

270,577

128,007

111.4%

261,289

213,212

22.5%

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

United Plantations Berhad Second Quarter Report 2022 2/16

United Plantations Berhad

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

(The figures have not been audited)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

S

T

R

C

C

T

T

N

T

h

r

e

r

o

o

e

a

a

a

o

a

t

s

p

t

t

a

a

n

a

n

a

r

h

i

e

s

i

t

s

l

-

l

n

u

f

a

l

c

e

C

r

e

l

l

a

o

q

o

a

y

d

r

t

n

w

i

u

e

o

p

s

p

t

i

s

r

i

h

h

n

t

t

a

r

e

o

y

a

o

e

r

r

l

l

r

f

v

e

l

e

i

d

s

n

t

e

s

g

e

s

e

g

r

r

v

i

e

e

n

t

s

e

e

r

r

e

v

s

e

t

s

(RM'000)

Balance at

1 January 2022

390,054

(18,668)

2,407,380

(109,825)

21,798

(15,935)

2,674,804

10,669

2,685,473

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

244,325

10,462

-

3,322

258,109

3,180

261,289

Dividends,

representing

total transaction

with owners

-

-

(352,567)

-

-

-

(352,567)

-

(352,567)

Balance at

30 June 2022

390,054

(18,668)

2,299,138

(99,363)

21,798

(12,613)

2,580,346

13,849

2,594,195

Balance at

1 January 2021

390,054

(18,668)

2,288,440

(40,476)

21,798

(21,176)

2,619,972

10,931

2,630,903

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

210,610

3,217

-

(2,300)

211,527

1,685

213,212

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends,

representing

total transaction

owners

-

-

(269,610)

-

-

-

(269,610)

-

(269,610)

Dividends to non-

controlling shareholders

of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,042)

(1,042)

Balance at

30 June 2021

390,054

(18,668)

2,229,440

(37,259)

21,798

(23,476)

2,561,889

11,574

2,574,505

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

United Plantations Berhad Second Quarter Report 2022 4/16

United Plantations Berhad

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022

(The figures have not been audited)

30 June

31 December

(RM'000)

2022

2021

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,222,589

1,209,944

Right-of-use assets

396,415

395,415

Associated company

50

50

Joint Venture

39,607

40,201

Goodwill

356,856

356,856

Other receivables

5,196

5,196

Deferred tax assets

3,154

2,705

Total non-current assets

2,023,867

2,010,367

Current Assets

Biological assets

63,399

48,044

Inventories

252,612

139,269

Trade & other receivables

522,952

437,386

Prepayments

6,264

7,420

Tax recoverable

27,312

21,989

Derivatives

8,358

10,837

Cash and bank balances

500,193

299,662

Short term funds

1,584

178,170

Total current assets

1,382,674

1,142,777

Total assets

3,406,541

3,153,144

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

390,054

390,054

Treasury shares

(18,668)

(18,668)

Other reserves

(90,178)

(103,962)

Retained profits

2,299,138

2,407,380

2,580,346

2,674,804

Non-controlling interests

13,849

10,669

Total equity

2,594,195

2,685,473

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

133,650

136,671

Retirement benefit obligations

14,505

13,908

Derivatives

23,755

22,898

Total non-current liabilities

171,910

173,477

Current Liabilities

Trade & other payables

98,952

121,556

Tax payable

73,562

48,476

Retirement benefit obligations

2,341

2,341

Derivatives

130,581

121,820

Bank borrowings

335,000

1

Total current liabilities

640,436

294,194

Total liabilities

812,346

467,671

Total equity and liabilities

3,406,541

3,153,144

Net assets per share (RM)

6.22

6.44

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

United Plantations Berhad Second Quarter Report 2022 3/16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Plantation Berhad published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
