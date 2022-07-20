United Plantations Berhad : Second Quarter Report 2022

United Plantations Berhad

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

(The figures have not been audited)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent S T R C C T T N T h r e r o o e a a a o a t s p t t a a n a n a r h i e s i t s l - l n u f a l c e C r e l l a o q o a y d r t n w i u e o p s p t i s r i h h n t t a r e o y a o e r r l l r f v e l e i d s n t e s g e s e g r r v i e e n t s e e r r e v s e t s (RM'000) Balance at 1 January 2022 390,054 (18,668) 2,407,380 (109,825) 21,798 (15,935) 2,674,804 10,669 2,685,473 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 244,325 10,462 - 3,322 258,109 3,180 261,289 Dividends, representing total transaction with owners - - (352,567) - - - (352,567) - (352,567) Balance at 30 June 2022 390,054 (18,668) 2,299,138 (99,363) 21,798 (12,613) 2,580,346 13,849 2,594,195 Balance at 1 January 2021 390,054 (18,668) 2,288,440 (40,476) 21,798 (21,176) 2,619,972 10,931 2,630,903 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 210,610 3,217 - (2,300) 211,527 1,685 213,212 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - - - - - Dividends, representing total transaction owners - - (269,610) - - - (269,610) - (269,610) Dividends to non- controlling shareholders of a subsidiary - - - - - - - (1,042) (1,042) Balance at 30 June 2021 390,054 (18,668) 2,229,440 (37,259) 21,798 (23,476) 2,561,889 11,574 2,574,505

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.