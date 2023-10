United Power Generation & Distribution Company Ltd. is a Bangladesh-based commercial independent power producer (IPP). The principal activity of the Company is to generate electricity by gas fired power plants at Dhaka Export Processing Zones (EPZ) with 82 megawatts and Chittagong EPZ with 72 megawatts capacity. The Company is also engaged in selling generated electricity to the export processing industries located inside Dhaka EPZ and EPZ with the provision of selling surplus power outside the EPZs after fulfilling their requirement. The Company also focuses on supplying electricity to the national grid of Bangladesh through selling electricity to Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS)-1 of Rural Electrification Board, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Karnaphuli EPZ and other private sector companies. The Company's subsidiaries include Leviathan Global BD Ltd., United Anwara power Limited and United Jamalpur power Limited.

Sector Electric Utilities