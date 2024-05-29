Date: 28/05/2024

Ref: UPAC/COM/2024/030

To: Boursa Kuwait,

2024 ويام 23 خ يراتب دقعنملا ةيداعلا ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا نأشب لمكم حاصفإ :عوضوملا

. . . .ر ع ك م ش ةيوجلا تامدخلل ةدحتملا ع يراشملا ةكش

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Held on 23rd May 2024

United Projects for Aviation Services Company KSCP

Pursuant to the provisions of Module ten - Disclosure and Transparency - of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 for year 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, United Projects for Aviation Services Company KSCP would like to provide a supplementary disclosure regarding its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (AGM) held on 23rd May 2024, in accordance with the attached disclosure form.

ةحئلالا نم - ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا -شاعلا باتكلا ماكحأب لامع

قاوسأ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا

ةكش دوت ،امهتلايدعتو ةيلاملا قارولأا طاشن ميظنتو لاملا

ميدقت (ع.ك.م.ش) ةيوــــجــلا تامدخلل ةدحتملا عــــيراشملا

دقعنملا ةيداعلا ةيمومعلا اهتيعمج عاــمتجا نأشب لمكم حاصفإ

.قفرملا حاصفلإا جذومنل اقفو كلذو ،2024 ويام 23 خــــيراتب

،ريدقتلاو ماتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

_______________________________________

لـــــيـــقـــع ةــــيداـــن

يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا ســلــجــم ســيــئر بئان

Nadia Akil

Vice Chairperson and CEO

Copy To CMA.

.لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه /ةداسلا لىإ ةخسن

Attachments:

:تاقفرملا

Supplementary disclosure form.

.لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن

AGM minutes of meeting.

.ةيداعلا ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا ضحم

Quorum Report.

.باصنلا ريرقت

Voting Report.

.تيوصتلا ريرقت

ك.د 38,250,000 عوفدملا لاملا سار I 82992 يراجت لجس I تيوكلا 13131 ةافص 27068 ب.ص I [+965] 24727343 ف I [+965] 1833338 - 24349427 - 24331039 ت Tel (+965) 1833338 - 24349427 - 24331037 I Fax (+965) 24727343 I P.O. Box 27068 Safat 13131 Kuwait I C.R.N. 82992 I Paid Capital 38,250,000 K.D www.upac.com.kw

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date

28 May 2024

Name of the Listed Company

United Projects for Aviation Services Company K.S.C.P.

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Annual Ordinary General Assembly

Meeting held on 23rd May 2024

Date of Previous Disclosure

23 May 2024

Developments that occurred to

Pursuant to Capital Markets Authority Resolution No. (139) for year 2022

the disclosure

regarding the development of the participation mechanism in the general

assemblies of listed companies, herewith attached is the minutes of the

Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year ended on

31st December 2023, which held on 23rd May 2024, as well as the quorum

report and voting report for each item on the AGM agenda.

The financial effect of the

No impact.

occurring developments (if any)

Attachments

