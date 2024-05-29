Subject: Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Held on 23rd May 2024
United Projects for Aviation Services Company KSCP
Pursuant to the provisions of Module ten - Disclosure and Transparency - of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 for year 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, United Projects for Aviation Services Company KSCP would like to provide a supplementary disclosure regarding its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (AGM) held on 23rd May 2024, in accordance with the attached disclosure form.
Disclosure and Transparency
Supplementary Disclosure Form
Date
28 May 2024
Name of the Listed Company
United Projects for Aviation Services Company K.S.C.P.
Disclosure Title
Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
Meeting held on 23rd May 2024
Date of Previous Disclosure
23 May 2024
Developments that occurred to
Pursuant to Capital Markets Authority Resolution No. (139) for year 2022
the disclosure
regarding the development of the participation mechanism in the general
assemblies of listed companies, herewith attached is the minutes of the
Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year ended on
31st December 2023, which held on 23rd May 2024, as well as the quorum
report and voting report for each item on the AGM agenda.
The financial effect of the
No impact.
occurring developments (if any)
United Projects for Aviation Services Co KSCP is a Kuwait-based shareholding company engaged in the investment, construction and management of projects primarily in the airport services and aviation industry. The Company is active, along with its subsidiaries, in two segments: Investments and Rental and other services operations. The Companyâs activities include the provision of airplane ground and cleaning services, supply of water and other airplane supplies, leasing of airplanes, tourism, travel and cargo services. In addition, the Company also invests its surplus funds in investment portfolios managed by specialized institutions. The Company has two subsidiaries: United National For Aviation Services Company WLL and Royal Aviation KSCC (formerly known as Jet Aviation Company KSCC), which are engaged in the provision of management and services related to the aviation industry. The Company is a subsidiary of Kuwait National Airways KSC.