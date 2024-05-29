United Projects for Aviation Services Co KSCP is a Kuwait-based shareholding company engaged in the investment, construction and management of projects primarily in the airport services and aviation industry. The Company is active, along with its subsidiaries, in two segments: Investments and Rental and other services operations. The Companyâs activities include the provision of airplane ground and cleaning services, supply of water and other airplane supplies, leasing of airplanes, tourism, travel and cargo services. In addition, the Company also invests its surplus funds in investment portfolios managed by specialized institutions. The Company has two subsidiaries: United National For Aviation Services Company WLL and Royal Aviation KSCC (formerly known as Jet Aviation Company KSCC), which are engaged in the provision of management and services related to the aviation industry. The Company is a subsidiary of Kuwait National Airways KSC.

Sector Airport Services