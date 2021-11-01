Announcement of the Company's completion of the money received for 2021 Cash Capital Increase and the record date
11/01/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Provided by: United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/01
Time of announcement
14:23:06
Subject
Announcement of the Company's completion of the
money received for 2021 Cash Capital Increase
and the record date
Date of events
2021/11/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01
2.Company name:United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The Company issued 120,000,000 new common shares at NT$16.60
per share.The aggregate amount, NT$1.992 billion, has been
collected.
(2)The record day is on November 01, 2021.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The estimated listing date of new shares is November 04, 2021.
United Renewable Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.