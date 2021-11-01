Announcement of the Company's completion of the money received for 2021 Cash Capital Increase and the record date

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01 2.Company name:United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)The Company issued 120,000,000 new common shares at NT$16.60 per share.The aggregate amount, NT$1.992 billion, has been collected. (2)The record day is on November 01, 2021. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The estimated listing date of new shares is November 04, 2021.