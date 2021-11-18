Log in
    3576   TW0003576005

UNITED RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.

(3576)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

United Renewable Energy : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of October 2021

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/18 Time of announcement 15:44:35
Subject 
 Announcement for the consolidated financial
information of October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/18
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE
3.Financial information date:October 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):6,891,496
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):3,201
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):109,459
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):349,324
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,194,440
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):420,997
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,989,322
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

United Renewable Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 511 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2020 -6 139 M -221 M -221 M
Net Debt 2020 7 485 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 207 M 1 302 M 1 303 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Wen Hui Pan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lay Lay Pan Head-Finance, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Chuan Hsien Hung Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & GM
Ming Cheng Weng Independent Director
Chao Ching Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.66%1 302
TONGWEI CO., LTD.30.59%34 302
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.43.38%33 014
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD212.05%22 122
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.127.41%22 042
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.97%19 345