United Renewable Energy : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of October 2021
11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
Provided by: United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/18
Time of announcement
15:44:35
Subject
Announcement for the consolidated financial
information of October 2021
Date of events
2021/11/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/18
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE
3.Financial information date:October 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):6,891,496
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):3,201
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):109,459
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):349,324
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,194,440
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):420,997
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,989,322
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
