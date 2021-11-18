United Renewable Energy : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of October 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/18 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE 3.Financial information date:October 2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):6,891,496 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):3,201 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):109,459 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):349,324 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,194,440 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):420,997 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,989,322 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.