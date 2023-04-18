Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Rentals
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URI   US9113631090

UNITED RENTALS

(URI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45:26 2023-04-18 am EDT
389.21 USD   +1.48%
09:25aUnited Rentals Adds Low-Emissions Mobile Power Generators to Fleet
BU
09:05aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on United Rentals to $450 From $500, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/14S&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Q1 Bank Earnings Top Expectations, March Consumer, Producer Price Data Indicate Easing Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Rentals Adds Low-Emissions Mobile Power Generators to Fleet

04/18/2023 | 09:25am EDT
JuiceBox Generators Run on Propane or Natural Gas to Help Customers Decrease Operations Costs and Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today introduced JuiceBox mobile power generators to its equipment rental fleet. The generators can be powered by safe and clean propane or natural gas, providing a low-emissions alternative to diesel machines to charge electric vehicles, tools, and other equipment, advancing worksite electrification strategies.

United Rentals acquired the generators from Evergreen Mobile Power. They feature a much lower operating cost than diesel generators, up to 40 percent. The generators use propane, which produces 17 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than diesel machines. With a compact footprint of 50” length x 50” width x 54” height, the generators deliver instant power up to 20 kilowatts (kW). They can be linked together to address higher power demands.

The generators are equipped with dual interchangeable and removable electrical panels, making it fast and easy to customize the generators to various power needs. In addition to the environmental benefits, the generators run much quieter than traditional generators.

Among the applications for JuiceBox generators are construction worksites; emergency response; entertainment venues including concerts, festivals and sports events; telecommunications and many other markets looking to explore cleaner fuel power.

The generators join low- and zero-emissions rental equipment options including aerial lifts, trucks, vans, compact excavators, e-dumpsters, battery systems and more already in the United Rentals portfolio of environmentally friendly rental equipment.

“Diesel engine emission regulations are driving companies to look for new options they can deploy,” said Dan Gribbell, PHVAC Region Sales and Marketing Director, United Rentals. “Adding JuiceBox generators to our fleet provides another way we are helping our customers create lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity. With low operations costs and greenhouse gas emissions, the JuiceBox provides a smarter choice for the environment and a customer’s wallet.”

More information about the company’s environmental management strategy can be found on the Sustainability at United Rentals webpage.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,462 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,600 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.61 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED RENTALS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 056 M - -
Net income 2023 2 645 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,95x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 26 611 M 26 611 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 383,52 $
Average target price 482,62 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Grace Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins Vice President-Information Technology Services
Dale A. Asplund Chief Information Officer & EVP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENTALS6.37%26 611
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC1.50%25 917
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-3.62%13 886
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-4.36%8 810
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.87%5 172
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.27%4 596
