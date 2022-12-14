United Rentals Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Selected Four Consecutive years for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Excellence by Newsweek and Statista

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it was selected as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek. United Rentals has been chosen four consecutive years for this prestigious list which was established in 2020 and recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States. The award acknowledges United Rentals for its excellence in corporate social responsibility, including environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) programs.

United Rentals ranked #43 on this year’s top 500 list; the highest ranking equipment rental company on the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list.

“Being recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies shows how our entire team continues to Work United™ to build a better future together,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “We work to foster a culture of excellence across all of the ESG facets and deliver long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to determine America’s top 500 most responsible companies. The ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that spans all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on metrics that include quantitative data from KPI research and CSR reputation from an extensive survey among U.S. residents.

Read the most recent United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report to learn more about the company’s ESG strategy and initiatives. The report addresses all major aspects of United Rentals’ corporate responsibility initiatives, including its commitment to reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a

member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005385/en/