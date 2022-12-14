Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Rentals
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URI   US9113631090

UNITED RENTALS

(URI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
367.02 USD   +1.82%
12/08United Rentals Completes Ahern Rentals Buy for $2 Billion
MT
12/07United Rentals, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07United Rentals Completes Acquisition of Ahern Rentals
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Rentals Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

12/14/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selected Four Consecutive years for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Excellence by Newsweek and Statista

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it was selected as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek. United Rentals has been chosen four consecutive years for this prestigious list which was established in 2020 and recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States. The award acknowledges United Rentals for its excellence in corporate social responsibility, including environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) programs.

United Rentals ranked #43 on this year’s top 500 list; the highest ranking equipment rental company on the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list.

“Being recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies shows how our entire team continues to Work United™ to build a better future together,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “We work to foster a culture of excellence across all of the ESG facets and deliver long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to determine America’s top 500 most responsible companies. The ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that spans all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on metrics that include quantitative data from KPI research and CSR reputation from an extensive survey among U.S. residents.

Read the most recent United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report to learn more about the company’s ESG strategy and initiatives. The report addresses all major aspects of United Rentals’ corporate responsibility initiatives, including its commitment to reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a

member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED RENTALS
12/08United Rentals Completes Ahern Rentals Buy for $2 Billion
MT
12/07United Rentals, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD D..
AQ
12/07United Rentals Completes Acquisition of Ahern Rentals
BU
12/05New week of gains for our 3 selections
MS
11/30United Rentals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
11/30United Rentals Building a Better Future During Month of Impact
AQ
11/29United Rentals Adds Emissions Information to Online Equipment Marketplace
BU
11/29United Rentals, Inc. Adds Emissions Information to Online Equipment Marketplace
CI
11/22New entry in the USA Investor Portfolio
MS
11/22Keybanc Increases Price Target on United Rentals to $425 From $400, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED RENTALS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 629 M - -
Net income 2022 2 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 438 M 25 438 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 400
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 367,02 $
Average target price 413,17 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Grace Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins Vice President-Information Technology Services
Dale A. Asplund Chief Information Officer & EVP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENTALS10.45%25 438
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-14.91%27 435
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-9.32%14 332
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.14.20%9 743
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-12.16%4 308
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED15.16%4 080