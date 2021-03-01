United Rentals : Tips for Planning and Implementing a Sewer Bypass

Careful planning, installation and monitoring will reduce the risks of spills and leakages.

March 1, 2021

Sewer overflows are a daily occurrence in the United States. Clearing, repairing or replacing a pipe usually requires a temporary sewer bypass to divert the discharge from point A to point B and create a work area.

Every sewer bypass project has potential pitfalls. If you're designing, installing and operating the bypass yourself, follow these tips for a greater chance of success.

Worker safety and environmental safety should remain top of mind with any bypass operation.

Follow confined space protocols. Anyone working in a confined space such as a sewer should be properly trained, equipped and supervised.

Encourage hepatitis A and B shots.

Use a spill containment berm. Placed under equipment, it can capture fuel, oil or wastewater.

Determine the maximum anticipated flow and design the bypass system accordingly.

Create a professional drawing. Visit the jobsite to understand the needs and constraints, then create a professional drawing that shows what the system will look like. Ask your fluid solutions provider for assistance if you need it.

Check the suction lift.

Control velocity.

Ventilate properly.

Select the right pumps and hoses.

Build in redundancy and easy access. Be prepared with backup pumps, and set up your system so it's easy to swap them in and out. Create good access points for fueling, maintenance and isolation gate valves.

Take these steps to help ensure your bypass system operates properly.

Set up monitoring. An experienced, capable worker should be watching the system. Alternatively, save labor costs by using telemetry to monitor pumps. A telemetry system can automatically send alerts for problems involving fuel level, oil pressure, coolant temperature, flow rate, suction and discharge pressure and more.

Install discharge line gate valves to bring in water for flushing.

Keep the pump warm.

Fixing issues becomes much more complex once a system goes live. Reduce the risk of problems with these steps.

Check all pump lubricant and fuel levels. Don't let your bypass fail due to a lack of basic pump maintenance.

Use gauges to check the priming, suction and discharge systems.

Check the telemetry system if you're using one.

Test the bypass system.

Attach your emergency response plan/contact list to every pump. Keep it updated.

When the job is finished and it's time to tear down the temporary bypass, do it right.